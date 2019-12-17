FRANKTON — It may be an unorthodox approach, but since adjusting the lineup — putting senior Grace Alexander in as a starter and bringing 6-foot-2 Chloee Thomas off the bench — girls basketball coach Stephan Hamaker and the Frankton Eagles are undefeated.
“It’s working,” Hamaker said. “It’s like instant energy when we bring them in. It’s nice having that 6-footer out there, but it’s nice to allow our other players to get going and not just rely on her from the get-go.”
Alexander, all 5-5 of her, and Thomas found themselves on the court at the same time during a key portion of the second half, and after the results they showed Tuesday against Wapahani, that’s a duo that will be hard to separate.
Thomas and Alexander scored 10 of Frankton’s 13 fourth-quarter points, including six straight during a crucial run early in the period, as the Eagles defeated the Raiders 43-30 at the Eagles Nest.
In winning their fifth straight with this lineup combination, Hamaker and Frankton (9-4) may have found a mixture that works.
“We really haven’t had an opportunity to have them out there together. They’ve kind of been subbing for each other,” Hamaker said. “Obviously, part of our job as coaches is to find a combination that works on the defensive end as well as getting us the buckets that we’re working for offensively.”
Frankton never trailed but had to fend off several threats from Wapahani (7-4). After a low scoring first half, the Eagles were up six at the break, 18-12.
Wapahani’s Ashley England opened the third quarter with a 3-point basket, cutting the lead to three. But Addie Gardner answered with a 3 of her own for the Eagles, before a steal by Alexander led to a pair of free throws. Alexander scored on Frankton’s next possession, and it was a double-digit lead at 25-15.
But Wapahani came back with a modest 11-5 run, capped by a Lexi Wulff 3-point basket to open the fourth quarter, and the lead was down to four at 30-26.
After Lauryn Bates of Frankton and the Raiders’ Lexi Morrow exchanged baskets, Thomas and Alexander took the reins.
Junior Ella Shields found Thomas under the basket for a layup, and after Alexander rebounded a Raiders miss, she found Thomas again for two. A Bates free throw was followed by two Alexander layups and two Thomas free throws for an 11-0 run, putting the game out of reach for good.
“They had a nice little fourth quarter run,” Hamaker said.
Thomas finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, both game-high totals, while Alexander added eight points and five rebounds and led all players with three steals.
The Eagles won the battle of the boards by a 34-24 margin.
With a rotation that is typically nine players deep, this is not necessarily a permanent lineup situation. But it is working at the moment.
“We’re still looking,” Hamaker said. “I don’t know that we’re ever going to say, ‘Yeah, boom, we’ve got it. Let’s roll.’ We’ve got to be willing to experiment the rest of the way.”
Thanks in part to a big 3-point basket by freshman Adayna Key that squelched a Wapahani rally, Frankton took the junior varsity contest 43-28. Freshman Mackenzie Long led the Eagles with 10 points.
Frankton will play at Oak Hill on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.