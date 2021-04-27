ANDERSON -- Earlham outlasted the Anderson University baseball team by a score of 17-10 on Monday at Don Brandon Field.
The Quakers (17-13) pounded out 14 hits and took advantage of a pair of Ravens' errors.
Justin Reed went 3-for-5 with four RBI to lead the home team. Tyler Burton drove in three runs, including a two-run homer. Bennie Day finished 2-for-4. Daleville's T.J. Price went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple while Jason Hall-Manley finished 2-for-5. Branton Sanders had a double while M.J. Furnish and Luke Renard connected on RBI singles. Johnathan Willoughby rounded out Anderson's 14 hits with a single.
The Ravens (16-13) host Rose-Hulman (16-10) four a doubleheader Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Henderson tabbed HCAC Pitcher of the Week
Kasey Henderson was tabbed the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
The Ravens lost two of three games against Bluffton last week. Anderson fell to the Beavers 5-0 on Thursday. The Ravens then split with Bluffton in a doubleheader Sunday. Bluffton earned a 7-5 win in Game 1 while Anderson locked up a 4-1 victory in Game 2.
In two appearances for the week, Henderson secured a win, struck out nine batters, issued four walks and allowed two unearned runs on seven hits in 10 innings. The senior from Muncie closed the week with a 0.00 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.
Henderson came in for an inning of relief Thursday. He punched out a batter, yielded a walk and surrendered an unearned run on two hits. Henderson then moved to 5-1 after putting together a complete-game win in Game 2 on Sunday. He fanned eight batters, issued four walks and gave up an unearned run on five hits in nine innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.