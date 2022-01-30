RICHMOND -- Earlham jumped out to an early double-digit lead Saturday and held off the Anderson University men's basketball team for a 78-68 upset victory.
"There is no way to dress this one up and make it look pretty," AU coach Owen Handy said. "They played better than we did and deserved to win."
The Quakers (7-9, 3-6 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) surged to a 19-8 lead with 12:41 remaining in the first half and led 36-31 at intermission.
Earlham steadily built on its lead to start the second half and peaked with a 59-42 advantage with 11:54 to play. Not even a late 13-2 run by the Ravens (13-6, 8-4) was enough to get back into the contest.
Anderson shot 44.1% (26-of-59) from the field but were just 4-of-21 from 3-point range and 12-of-18 at the free-throw line.
"We've got to drop some 3-point shots in the bucket," Handy said. "We were 4-for-21 (on Saturday) and 2-for-18 on Wednesday. That's a pretty bad shooting week for a team that had been in the upper 30s (percentage-wise).
"On Wednesday, we defended well enough to make it stand up. (Saturday) we were really inconsistent executing at that (defensive) end."
Francis Uzorh led the Ravens with 18 points and 10 rebounds. He was 7-of-8 from the field added three blocked shots and two steals in 29 minutes.
Former Frankton star Maurice Knight finished with 15 points and seven boards, and Tate Ivanyo and Camden Smith added 11 points each.
Earlham shot 50.9% (29-of-57) overall and 16-of-21 at the free-throw line. The Quakers were 4-of-8 from 3-point range.
Jaden Terry led Earlham with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists. He was 11-of-11 at the free-throw line and 2-of-5 beyond the arc.
Kolden Vanlandingham added 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. Tommy Makabu finished with 13 points and four steals, and Chase Younts had 10 points and six boards.
The Ravens won the rebounding battle 39-27 but turned the ball over 19 times.
"Nineteen turnovers is too many to win on the road," Handy said. "We had a plus-nine on the offensive glass (15-6) but gave them all those possessions back because we didn't handle their defensive pressure well."
Anderson hosts Hanover (15-2, 11-1) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
