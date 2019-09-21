ANDERSON -- Two quick goals in the early first half from Central Christian proved to be the difference in an evenly matched game against Liberty Christian on Saturday. Senior Landan McCord found the back of the net in the late second half, but the early setback proved to be too much in a 2-1 loss for the Lions.
“We’ve played a lot of games over a short amount of days,” Liberty head coach DJ Callahan said. “We looked tired to begin this game, but we put it together and really played well the last three quarters of the game. I was proud of that effort.”
The Lions put on a strong defensive performance in the second half, shutting down a Chargers free kick, a corner kick and another free kick off of a Lions drawn yellow card from junior Adian Smith. The Chargers corner opportunity did go into the net but was waved off due to a push off from a Central player.
“Letting two goals in early put us too far back,” Callahan said, “but it was within reach, and we almost got back.”
With seven minutes left, McCord broke the Chargers shutout bid, knocking in a corner kick to pull the Lions within one. The goal was McCord’s 11th of the season and his fourth in four straight games.
However, his strike came too little, too late. The Lions scrambled to create an offensive opportunity in the final minutes, but the Chargers continued to clear the ball into the Liberty end.
The Chargers outshot the Lions 15-10 with Central dominating in Liberty’s end in the second half, 7-4. The Lions struggled to connect with the long ball, but when they did, opportunities were produced. Junior Cole Foreman had two big scoring opportunities in the early first half off of long-ball connections.
“We just need to play smart from the beginning of the game on,” Callahan said. “We know what to do. We’re a smart soccer team, and we just came out flat.”
The Lions were handed their first regulation loss since losing to Yorktown, 4-0, in the beginning of the month and narrowed out to 6-6 on the season. They will face Irvington Prep at Davis Park on Monday.
“What we took away from this game was that, even two goals down, that you’re not out of the game,” Callahan said. “You can always fight back. We came away with an extra goal in the second half than they did in that half.”
