MARION — The Lakewood Park Christian boys soccer team wasted little time scoring in Saturday’s IHSAA Class 1A regional semifinal against Liberty Christian.
Fourteen seconds into the game, junior midfielder Colton White stood alone in the box and placed a one-touch shot into the right corner of the net to put the Panthers ahead. That sequence set the tone for Lakewood to run away with a 4-1 win, advancing to the regional championship with the help of three goals in the first 15 minutes and ending Liberty Christian’s second regional appearance in school history.
The Panthers (16-2-1) controlled most of the pace, unofficially holding the Lions (8-10-1) to one shot on goal in the first half on the way to a fourth straight win. The Lions’ defense buckled down and held the Panthers scoreless for most of the second half, but the successive first-half goals were too much to overcome after the Panthers built themselves a sizable cushion.
“We came out a little too loose and having fun. I liked the energy but just not taking responsibility for marking people early. And they made the most of their chances. They could’ve gone either way, the chances they had, but they put them away early,” Liberty Christian coach DJ Callahan said. “We cleaned it up. I’m happy with the way we closed it out.”
With just under 26 minutes to go in the half, White beat a defender with a nice turn and dropped off a pass to junior Zach Collins, who placed a low shot into the left side of the net to double the Panthers’ lead. Just 33 seconds later, Jacob Hallam found space from near the penalty spot and added another goal to put the Panthers, who average 3.6 goals per game, ahead 3-0 with less than 15 minutes gone from the clock.
“We just weren’t there in time,” sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Houk said. “They came out gunning, and we kind of took our time and tried to take advantage of (chances), but they came out with rockets.”
Both teams played to an even 1-1 scoreline in the second half as Liberty Christian netted its first regional goal with under 20 minutes remaining.
Junior forward Josh Cabello ended Lakewood Park’s hopes for a clean sheet with 18 minutes left. Cabello dribbled down the middle of the attacking third and beat his defender with a dribble move to the left before firing a low shot past the goalkeeper into the left side of the net to cut Liberty Christian’s deficit to 3-1. The goal was Cabello’s fifth of the season.
“We’re a strong team. We can play physical, and that was Josh’s goal. He used his physicality and technical ability just to find a lane himself and to get through and put his chance away,” Callahan said.
Collins doubled his scoring total with three minutes left to give Lakewood Park some late insurance on the way to its win. With his regional double, Collins now has 26 goals.
Houk said he’d never played a team as talented as Lakewood Park in his young high school career, and with all but three players returning to the Lions roster next season, Liberty Christian hopes to use this game as a learning experience and build on it when next year begins. After all, the young Lions group was able to score a goal on a team that entered the game allowing .8 goals per game with five clean sheets.
“Their ball control and ball movement, that’s one of the best teams we played all year. … I’m only a sophomore, and I haven’t gotten this experience yet, and it’s just ridiculous how crazy good these teams are,” Houk said.
Houk played a solid game overall, making four saves and holding onto balls into the box when he had the opportunity. Next year’s Lions roster will return everyone except seniors Landan McCord, Cade McCord and Spencer Stahl.
