MIDDLETOWN — During the postgame huddle on the court, a long speech from Shenandoah volleyball coach Josh MacIntyre yielded smiles and cheers from his players, a somewhat surprising development from a Raiders team that had just lost a 25-9, 25-6, 25-12 match to Wes-Del.
MacIntyre and his team were celebrating the accomplishment of freshman Lydia Schwagmeier, who was inserted during the third set of the rout.
It was her first varsity match, and on her first swing, she recorded her first career kill.
For the 1-4 Raiders, it is one of many moments that have produced smiles, optimism and an excitement for the future from MacIntyre.
“I just want them to play, to go back to the foundation of sports. They’re doing it because they like it. It’s fun,” he said. “She’s an athlete. At that point, there wasn’t much to lose, but even if there was something to lose, I would do it next game because she swung as if she was having fun instead of being afraid to disappoint me.”
It was a mismatch from the beginning as the Warriors opened with a seven-point run off two of their own aces and five Raiders errors. Shenandoah also found itself down 9-1 in the second and could not recover. For a young, inexperienced Shenandoah team — it has four seniors on the roster, but only three are currently active — consecutive kills by 5-foot-11 sophomore Makayla Starnes can add a little shine to an otherwise dismal 25-6 defeat in the second set.
“The best thing about (Starnes) is that, whether she gets a kill or an error, after the game is over she’s saying ‘How can I make that into a better hit?’” MacIntyre said. “It doesn’t matter how good or bad a game she has, it’s the same response.”
Despite being overwhelmed in the first two frames, Shenandoah showed some fight in the third set.
Instead of falling behind big at the outset, back-to-back kills from senior Kenedi Helms kept the Raiders close early and a later four-point service run — highlighted by a Starnes block and an Elise Boyd ace — pulled the home team to within 15-10, the closest it had been at that point in any set of the match.
“I’m usually not this calm after a butt-kicking,” MacIntyre said. “But I also see a lot of potential. … Elise Boyd is going to be something special. This is her first game. She hasn’t even been in our rotation yet. She doesn’t realize how good she can be.”
Helms led the Raiders with four kills while Starnes added a block to go with her three kills. Kayla Muterspaugh had six assists, and Cynthia Swenk had four assists and two aces.
Kylie Antrim led a balanced Wes-Del (4-1) attack with 10 kills, and Claire Price added six putaways.
Shenandoah will travel to Oak Hill on Thursday in a recently added varsity-only 6 p.m. match.
