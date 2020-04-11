NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley believes the world will need football by September.
Whether or not football will be ready for the world by then is another question.
Riley estimated 80 to 85 percent of his players have temporarily moved back to their hometowns due to campus shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The outlook for a 2020 season will become murkier if those athletes aren’t allowed in university weight rooms and gyms by early summer.
“I think we all gotta be open-minded and wait and see how this thing kind of plays out,” Riley said. “But I do think by June 1, (whether) our players are on or off campus will be pretty telling.”
While most college coaches and administrators have avoided sharing doomsday opinions publicly about potential cancellation of the 2020 season, there is still concern and with it an increasing focus on the next two months, which are important to football’s timeline.
A June 1 return date is complicated by rising COVID-19 cases in the United States. Infections jumped from 1,215 on March 11 to 492,416 by Saturday afternoon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Local and state governments, as well as universities, have acted accordingly.
The state of Virginia — home to 10 schools that play FBS or FCS football — is under an executive stay-at-home order until June 10, during which universities are not allowed to resume in-person classes.
Ohio State suspended in-person classes through the summer term, which ends July 31.
College football’s regular season is scheduled to begin Aug. 29 with Notre Dame and Navy’s game in Dublin set for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
Some of the sport’s figures are beginning to read between the lines.
Broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit told ESPN radio last week he would be “shocked” if there were a 2020 season. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby has openly wondered about the possibility of the coronavirus curve flattening only to rebound by the fall or winter.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown added while he believes the season will take place, there's fear among coaches about what a partial or canceled season would mean for universities, many of which are driven financially by football.
The NCAA Board of Governors recently took action to distribute $225 million to schools compared to a previously estimated $600 million, a ramification from cancellation of the NCAA men’s and women's basketball tournaments.
But if schools can get players back on campus by early summer, there’s belief two months of offseason workouts before August practices is enough time to get athletes on the field safely.
The NCAA has been flexible with policy over the past month and could adjust practice regulations to make up for lost time.
“As long as we can have June and July to get our players ready, I think that's enough time,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “I’m not trying to pigeonhole us but just based on what we've done in the past and the calendar we have created for that (it’s possible).”
Riley believes his team could be ready after “15 to 20” practices. While that might not put a polished product on the field immediately, he doesn’t believe fans would complain, even if they were only allowed to watch on TV.
“None of us know exactly what it looks like right now. It’s pure speculation,” Riley said. “But you can obviously see ... I think it’s pretty clear that (the season) very well could be limiting the amount of people that could participate, watch, all of that. I think that’s very possible.”
Banning crowds would impact the local economies that depend on tens of thousands of fans attracted by football each year. Shortening the NCAA football season by eliminating non-conference games could serve as a compromise but not without a cost.
FCS schools receive big payouts by scheduling Power 5 opponents. South Dakota was paid $575,000 by Oklahoma for playing the Sooners in Norman last fall.
“Everybody is going to have to pay a price,” TCU coach Gary Patterson told CBS.
If football can return safely this fall, fans will be hungry for it.
“I feel by September, the world is going to need football,” Riley said. “I think a lot of that will be determined by our country’s response to this and how serious every single person takes it. Hopefully we, as a country, can do the best we can.”
— CNHI’s Kevin Brockway contributed to this report
