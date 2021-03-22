INDIANAPOLIS – The Big Ten earned nine bids to the NCAA tournament.
By the end of the second round on Monday, Michigan was the lone B1G team still dancing.
The No. 1-seeded Wolverines survived a back-and-forth battle with LSU to win 86-78, advance to the Sweet 16 and keep the league from being shut out altogether.
The Big Ten regular season champs remain focused on their goal of a national championship, not the rest of the league’s woes.
“It's March Madness for a reason. You're going to get the best shot of everybody,” Michigan guard Eli Brooks said. “I don't think the Big Ten -- I still think the Big Ten is a really good conference. We just had some losses. But coaches never really brought it up. They focused on ourselves and the game that was at hand.”
Michigan found itself in a hole early in the first half, much like Michigan State, Ohio State and Purdue in the first round and Illinois in the second. Unlike those teams, the Wolverines (22-4) were able to erase the Tigers’ margin by attacking the basket, not settling for jump shots and getting some defensive stops. It translated into a one-point Michigan lead at halftime.
“There were a lot of possessions out there where we could have held our head down because LSU made a great run, got the lead early in the first half,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “But our team stayed the course. The guys really competed hard on the defensive end.”
LSU (19-10) got off to a hot start in the second half and retook the lead. The Wolverines were unflustered and steadily climbed their way back in front.
“Our guys kept grinding it, grinding it. Each possession, we got stops when we needed it,” Howard said. “We also continued to attack the basket and not settle. But we also made some good shots that was open. It's important that you have to take your open shot and trust and live with the results.”
Chaundee Brown Jr. and Brooks each scored 21 points to lead Michigan in a high-scoring affair. Franz Wagner added 15 points, and Hunter Dickinson had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
“You know what you're going to get with Chaundee every single day,” Brooks said. “He brings a lot of energy. It was good to see him make some shots because that smile goes a long way for the team.”
Cameron Thomas contributed a game-high 30 points to LSU’s losing effort. Javonte Smart was close behind with 27.
Howard said it was a challenge keeping a skilled ballplayer like Thomas in check. His staff told its players not to gift him anything and try to stay in front of him.
“To be as young as he is, his mentality, his demeanor, his mindset, is next level,” Howard said. “He looks like he's played a lot of years in college basketball. Just his disposition and his confidence level is pretty unique.”
Michigan advances to face No. 4 seed Florida State, coming off a win over Colorado. The Wolverines will get some much-needed rest, then start preparing for the Buffaloes.
“It's crazy to think about,” Brooks said of the Sweet 16 berth. “But that's where you want to be. That's where you dream of playing. That's what we expect at Michigan. But you have to earn it. It only gets more fun from here.”
SEMINOLES BACK TO SWEET 16
Florida State (18-6) will make its third straight appearance in the Sweet 16, after defeating Colorado (23-9) 71-53.
Anthony Polite had a career night for the Seminoles, scoring 22 points. He had never scored more than 15 points in a game. Polite was 8-of-12 from the floor and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.
“It's probably my best game, definitely statistic-wise,” Polite said. “I'm going to keep giving my effort at 100%, keep coming out with a defensive mentality. And seeing shots go in is just going to boost my confidence, keep shooting them. Defense first. That's what got us here. That's what's going to keep making us win, and that's how I'm going.”
Florida State advances to face Michigan, who ousted the Seminoles from the Elite Eight in 2018.
TIDE KEEPS ROLLING
Alabama (26-6) escorted another Big Ten team out of the tourney Monday, sending Maryland (17-14) home after a 96-77 defeat.
Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackleford scored 21 and John Petty Jr. added 20.
Aaron Wiggins had a game-high 27 points for Maryland.
