MARION — A strong defensive effort and a dominant running game propelled Eastbrook ahead of Alexandria 48-10 on Friday.
Heading into the Week 7 contest, Alexandria and Eastbrook were both 4-0 in Central Indiana Conference play. That all changed when the Panthers took ahold of the game early.
The performer of the night for the Panthers was senior Wyatt Stephenson, who was all over the field and in the end zone.
“He has really been running exceptional since Week 4,” Eastbrook head coach Jeff Adamson said. “He is not a dominant figure, but he runs so hard and keeps his legs moving. The offensive line is getting better about getting some downfield blocks to help at the end of the runs.”
Stephenson notched four rushing touchdowns in the first half alone. He rushed for 138 yards in the first 24 minutes. Because of the 34-3 lead at halftime, Stephenson only carried the ball three more times. He finished with five touchdowns and 149 yards.
The no-huddle, rush-heavy offense moved the chains enough to march down the field almost every drive.
“They are just a good football team,” Alexandria head coach Pete Gast said. “Their offense plays so fast, and it is hard to keep up with them and defend them. They have a good scheme, and we had a hard time with it.”
With the rush being so important, the Panthers attempted to pass the ball only three times. Eastbrook senior quarterback Dylan Bragg’s sole completion went to senior Ezekiel Binkerd for a 23-yard touchdown.
Alexandria senior Rylan Metz faced his toughest challenge this season as Eastbrook brought the pressure the whole game. Metz was sacked by the Panther defense eight times in the first half and 10 times total.
“The defensive line was able to get some pressure, so those guys did pretty well,” Adamson said. “Being able to get pressure allowed us to do a lot more things on defense.”
The Panthers’ defensive line got to Metz quickly and prevented him from finding a receiver down field too many times.
“They gave us a look that is different than what other teams do,” Gast said. “We were really, really poor at picking up the blitz. It was kind of hard to prepare for all of the different blitzes.”
Alexandria’s only successful drive of the first half came on the first possession. Metz and Eastbrook’s defense went back and forth before settling with a field goal. Metz recorded 79 yards passing in the first drive. However, he ended the first half with just 87 yards through the air.
Metz finished for 148 passing yards and an additional 64 yards on the ground.
A 41-3 lead for Eastbrook in the third quarter forced a running clock. In that remaining time, Metz connected with junior Kaigin Hawkins to put the Tigers in the end zone for the first and last time.
