ANDERSON--Eastside avenged a 1-point regular season loss with a 34-16 win over Erskine to claim the city elementary school basketball championship Saturday at Highland.

Kyrell Wilson led Eastside with 26 points while Kholson Teague added 8 points in the victory and Brecken Billin added 2 points for Eastside.

Billin's basket was the first of the season for an Explorers third-grader.

Edgewood, meanwhile, completed an undefeated season with a 22-12 win over Anderson Elementary to claim the girls title behind a huge day from leading scorer Lianna Turner.

Anderson Elementary (5-2) also finished runner-up to Edgewood during the regular season.

The Eagles had also defeated 10th Street 22-15 in the semifinal earlier in the day. Turner, who averaged 17.9 points this season, totaled 36 points in the 2 Saturday wins. Tamya Dollard averaged 6 points per game for Edgewood.

