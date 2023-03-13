ANDERSON--Eastside avenged a 1-point regular season loss with a 34-16 win over Erskine to claim the city elementary school basketball championship Saturday at Highland.
Kyrell Wilson led Eastside with 26 points while Kholson Teague added 8 points in the victory and Brecken Billin added 2 points for Eastside.
Billin's basket was the first of the season for an Explorers third-grader.
Edgewood, meanwhile, completed an undefeated season with a 22-12 win over Anderson Elementary to claim the girls title behind a huge day from leading scorer Lianna Turner.
Anderson Elementary (5-2) also finished runner-up to Edgewood during the regular season.
The Eagles had also defeated 10th Street 22-15 in the semifinal earlier in the day. Turner, who averaged 17.9 points this season, totaled 36 points in the 2 Saturday wins. Tamya Dollard averaged 6 points per game for Edgewood.