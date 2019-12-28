LAPEL — Senior guard Carson Huber scored 22 points while missing just two shots all night, and that was the best example of an efficient Lapel offense that rolled past Daleville 83-48 on Saturday.
“Huber has been shooting it much better lately,” said Lapel coach Jimmie Howell. “We’ve got some good shooters.”
Those shooters helped the Bulldogs hit 33 of 63 attempts from the field. The starters were 22-of-38 and accounted for 54 of the 83 points.
The home team went the first four minutes without a field goal, allowing the Broncos to remain relatively close through the game’s first 12 minutes. But Lapel caught fire in those final four minutes, scoring 15 points for a 40-23 lead at intermission.
Blake Mills scored 15 points and Kolby Bullard 14. The Bulldogs had 12 players score.
Camden Leisure topped the Broncos with 15 points, and Trevion Johnson added 10, but no other teammates could get more than six, a total reached by Tim Arnold and Dylan Scott, the latter of those getting his first varsity points.
Lapel’s defense was a primary factor in the game. The Bulldogs forced at least six Daleville turnovers in each quarter for a total of 26. That combined with 10 for the Bulldogs to give the home team many more opportunities to score.
“We’re only averaging about nine or nine-and-a-half turnovers a game,” said Howell. “We try to pressure the ball. Tonight we also did better on the offensive boards in the second half. We ended up with 13, and I think we had two in the first half.”
Rebounding issues and the lack of free-throw attempts are two things that worry Howell about where the team is at the end of the 2019 portion of the season.
“It’s not the type of team to get to the line a lot,” he said. “We’re more of a perimeter team.”
Daleville won the overall rebounding edge 33-30 with Zane Starkey coming off the bench to get six boards. Bryce Carpenter led the Bulldogs with six.
Five of the players off the bench scored four or more points for Lapel.
“We’re playing a lot of people,” said Howell. “More than I usually do. I think we’re developing a lot of depth.”
That depth goes down deep into the junior varsity team as well. The JV remained unbeaten with a victory over the Broncos.
Lapel is 6-3 on the season and will return home Thursday for a girls-boys doubleheader against Guerin Catholic. Daleville falls to 3-6 and will play Friday at home against Eastbrook.
