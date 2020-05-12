MUNCIE -- Ishmael El-Amin is returning for his senior season with the Ball State men’s basketball program. The All-Mid-American Conference guard, after testing the waters of the transfer portal this spring, will finish his college career where he started it.
El-Amin was an All-MAC Third Team selection last season, averaging 13.8 points, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals. His 77 made 3-pointers rank third on BSU’s single-season chart behind only Chris Williams (90) and Patrick Jackson (77) from 2001-02.
“Going through the process of the transfer portal and getting feedback has been a learning experience, but at the end of the day Ball State is the best place for me,” El-Amin said in a press release. “Muncie has welcomed me, and I would not want to be anywhere else for my last year. I am happy here, excited to get back together with my teammates and grateful Coach (James) Whitford had a scholarship for me to return.
“I am ready to finish what we started together. We have a championship-caliber team, we are as hungry as ever and we are going to get to work.”
The Minneapolis, Minnesota, product helped the Cardinals to a share of the MAC West Division championship and the No. 3 seed in the MAC Tournament before the postseason was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
El-Amin will be one of nine returning letterwinners next season for a Ball State program looking to build on an 18-13 campaign that included an 11-7 conference record.
“We are thrilled Ish has decided to come back,” Whitford said. “He is a terrific player and young man. It was with a heavy heart that we learned he was entering the transfer portal, but we supported him through that process. He came to the conclusion on his own that Ball State was the right place for him after all. I am happy for our team and fans, and on a personal level it means a lot to me.
“We have a longstanding relationship together, and I look forward to coaching him for another year as our program strives to reach its goals for the 2020-21 season.”
