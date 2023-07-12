INDIANAPOLIS -- Aodhan Quinn came up big from the spot, converting his sixth penalty kick of the season to lead Indy Eleven to a 1-1 draw with Charleston Battery on Wednesday night.
With the point, Indy improves to 5-7-6 on the season, while Charleston moves to 9-5-5.
Quinn’s team-leading sixth goal of the season, all penalty kicks, gave him 51 regular season career goals and put him at 24-for-27 in penalty kicks, converting on more than any other player in USL Championship history. Quinn also became the second player in USL Championship history to reach 20,000 minutes in regular-season action. He is currently at 20,006 minutes. Only Taylor Mueller has more at 20,077 after completing his career.
The go-ahead PK was not enough for the Eleven as Charleston picked up the equalizer from Tristan Trager in the 77th minute.
Heading into the final minutes of action, Indy’s Robby Dambrot was shown his second yellow of the match, forcing the Boys in Blue to play a man down.
Charleston earned the 58%-42% advantage in possession, while the teams were even at 10 shots apiece. Indy had the slight edge in shots on target at 3-2, with Quinn securing two.
Next up, the Boys in Blue complete their four-match homestand by hosting Tampa Bay on July 22 at 7 p.m.