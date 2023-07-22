INDIANAPOLIS -- Indy Eleven played to a 0-0 draw with the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday night at Carroll Stadium. The point keeps the Boys in Blue in a playoff spot in the USL Championship Eastern Conference at 5-7-7, while Tampa Bay now sits at 10-5-5, third in the division.
A scoreless first half was dominated by the Eleven, earning 62% of the possession and registering the 9-2 advantage in shots and 2-0 lead in shots on target. Sebastian Velasquez, Aodhan Quinn and Sebastian Guenzatti each had two apiece for Indy.
The final stats saw Indy hold a 58%-42% edge in possession after a much more equal second frame. Tampa Bay finished with 13 shots to the Eleven’s 11, and a 4-2 advantage in shots on target.
Quinn led the Indy attack with three shots, while Velasquez and Guenzatti accounted for the Eleven’s shots on goal. Defensively, Mechack Jerome led Indy with six clearances, Macauley King cleared a ball off the line to keep the game level and Yannik Oettl had three saves.
Quinn became the USL Championship’s leader in regular-season minutes played at 20,096, while Douglas Martinez played in his 100th career USLC regular-season match.
Next up, the Boys in Blue hit the road for the first time after four home matches for a mid-week meeting at Eastern Conference-leader Pittsburgh. The match is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday and will air on ESPN+.