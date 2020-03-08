BLOOMINGTON – During Indiana’s second football practice Sunday afternoon, rising sophomore David Ellis showed off his varied skillset, catching the ball out of the backfield on screens and weaving through the defense on handoffs.
One notable position change this offseason is Ellis, who was used mainly as a slot receiver last season but is listed as a running back and kick returner on the roster this spring.
“The more versatile you can be as a player, the harder you are to defend,” Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “And we certainly feel like David is a player who has a lot of skillsets, and we’re trying to expose him to a lot of things before we narrow his role. But he’s a guy that can be electric with the ball in his hands, and like I said, he’s very versatile. So we’re trying to expose him to some different things and see how it takes, but he’s had a great attitude and we’re lucky to have him.”
Sheridan stopped short of saying Ellis will be used exclusively at running back this spring. Last season, Ellis finished with 16 catches for 173 yards and nine rushes for 53 yards with one rushing TD.
“I’m not going to give away too much as far as how we’re going to use him, but he’s a guy you would like to try to get the ball to as are our other guys,” Sheridan said.
Sheridan plans to experiment with a few other tweaks to an IU offense that finished last season second in the Big Ten in passing (302.4 yards per game) and third in total offense (432.8 yards per game) under former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who left to take over as head coach at Fresno State.
“You’re trying to see what you did well, how can you continue to do that, and maybe some of the weaknesses or some of the things that you can tweak to try to make better,” Sheridan said. “That’s what the staff and myself are doing.”
OTHER NOTES
• Sheridan has noticed improved leadership traits with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. this offseason. “He’s a little bit more vocal,” Sheridan said. “I think he’s just more comfortable. You see his personality come out a little bit more in all phases. He’s able to crack jokes with the guys and cut it up that way, so I think you just see who he truly is will come out a little more as he becomes more comfortable. The guys respect him, so it’s been a positive.”
• IU’s first-team offensive line during drills Sunday included Harry Crider at center, Mackenzie Nworah at right guard, Stanford transfer Dylan Powell at left guard, Matthew Bedford at left tackle and Caleb Jones at right tackle. Crider played mostly left guard last season but at center against Maryland when Hunter Littlejohn was out with an injury. “We try to cross-change a lot of guys,” Sheridan said. “You typically have guys that can play both guard spots and center, and typically your tackles are more structured to get reps at right and left because you never know what’s going to happen during the course of the season you just want to make sure you can put your best five out there.”
• Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack believes the 15 bowl practices benefited the defense, making the unit more connected and sharp coming into spring drills. “The young guys are cleaner. They are more confident in the way that they communicate,” Wommack said. “We’ve probably had a few of mental busts in the first two days of any spring that I’ve been a part of.” Wommack also said IU’s defense, with eight returning starters, came away confident in how it performed in the close 23-22 loss in the Gator Bowl to Tennessee. Junior defensive back Jamar Johnson scored a defensive touchdown for IU on an interception return. “Pound-for-pound we probably played our best football in that bowl game, even though we came up short,” Wommack said. “I think the momentum and the confidence our players got from that bowl practice and prep and then to go execute on game day, for us, we showed up here. Our guys are confident. They believe in what they are doing right now. They’re bought in.”
• Johnson also lined up at free safety during practice, from his usual husky position, with Bryant Fitzgerald moving from free safety to the husky. “Jamar, in moving him to that back end free safety, we kind of thought him playing a little more top down, he’s one of our most instinctive players. He’s one of our best playmakers. Let’s get him in the back end and let him play everything top down and make more plays,” Wommack said. “Fitzy’s so good around the box that we’re able to activate him a little bit more, coming off the edge, bringing pressure. He’s that hybrid safety linebacker guy that we just want to get him more active in the run game.” In another secondary position change, redshirt freshman Josh Sanguinetti was playing cornerback Sunday after playing safety last season. “Josh, first and foremost, is a very instinctive football player, and we want to make plays on the outside, and he’s got to hold more weight if he wants to play safety in the Big Ten. Right now, at 172 pounds, he can play corner for us. He’s got the speed and athleticism.”
• Wommack said freshman defensive lineman and early enrollee Demarjhe Lewis has already stood out through two practices, ““To be a 6-foot-3, 290-pound player, his get off, his pop, he’s already making plays out here on the field, doesn’t know what he’s doing yet,” Wommack said. “I always teach these guys like you’re not going to know what’s going on, but just go make plays, Micah McFadden played his freshman season. I’m not sure he knew half of the plays out there on the field that he made, you know, but just go make plays, and I think guys that understand that, football players, they can show up in a situation like this, they can catch a coach’s eye and that’s what Demarjhe is doing.”
