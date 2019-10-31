BLOOMINGTON -- As a player and as a staff member, Derek Elston has stayed connected to the Indiana men’s basketball program for the better part of a decade.
On Thursday, though, IU announced Elston has decided to leave his role of director of player development to take a position with United Fidelity Bank in Carmel as a community development officer.
In a statement released by IU, Elston said the job offer was too tough to pass up. A four-year player for the Hoosiers from 2009-13, Elston was hired by former IU coach Tom Crean in 2015 to join the basketball staff and was retained by current coach Archie Miller.
“I couldn’t thank Coach Crean enough for bringing me back and Coach Miller for allowing me to continue to be part of the program and helping me grow as a professional,” Elston said
A native of Tipton, Elston, a stretch power forward, was a member of IU’s 2013 Big Ten Championship squad and 2012 Sweet 16 team. Despite battling injuries throughout his career, Elston scored 498 points and shot 37.5 percent from 3-point range, including 55.2 percent from beyond the arc as a junior. As a senior, he was named Academic All-Big Ten and received the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
“Derek has been a loyal and invaluable member of our staff, and we are excited for him and his new career path,” Miller said. “He’s had a great impact on what we are trying to do, and we want nothing but the best for he and Caroline and their family in the future.”
Elston's duties which included player mentoring and life skills programming, administrative operations and involvement in the program's support services will be split up and divided amongst current staff for the remainder of the season.
