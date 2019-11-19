ELWOOD — For the winless Elwood Panthers, there were notable improvements in game No. 5. They found a confident scorer and took care of the ball much better.
But the hot-shooting Lapel Bulldogs rendered those improvements moot in terms of the final scoreboard.
Despite missing two starters, Lapel connected on nine 3-point baskets in 15 attempts before the game reached the midway point as the Bulldogs rolled past the Panthers 88-32 Tuesday evening.
Lapel improved to 2-1 while Elwood fell to 0-5.
Lapel was without starters Delany Peoples and Morgan Knepp. Peoples was wearing a cast to protect an injured thumb, but the referees refused to allow her to play. Lapel coach Zach Newby would not comment on the reason Knepp did not dress.
Junior Lily Daniels and the rest of the Bulldogs made sure those players would not be missed.
Daniels connected four times from deep and scored 14 of her game-high 24 points in the first half. As a team, Lapel shot 9-of-15 from beyond the 3-point line in the first half, and six players combined to make 13 total 3s.
“We have eight kids who can play. I’m not worried about putting anybody in,” Newby said. “Tonight was just about effort. They played hard. When they play together and they play hard, there’s nothing they can’t do.”
With Peoples ruled ineligible just moments before tip-off, the Lapel depth was tested immediately. Last-minute substitute Makayla McDole stepped in for Peoples and connected twice for 3-point shots in the first minutes as Lapel ran out to a 17-2 lead. McDole finished with eight points.
“When you play with confidence, the ball seems to find the bottom of the net,” Newby said. “And that’s what happened tonight.”
Daniels was one of four Bulldogs to score in double figures. Senior Makynlee Taylor was dominant as she recorded one of two double-doubles for the team with 19 points and 14 rebounds, and sophomore Ashlynn Allman added 15 points. Freshman Deannaya Haseman scored 10 points and had 12 rebounds as Lapel dominated the glass by a 56-32 margin.
The Panthers needed some positives and got them, most notably from Lexi Crosbie. The senior guard scored 11 of the team’s first 13 points and finished with 15. She hit jumpers and was successful attacking the basket.
“She’s done that all fall, and she’s been a little timid in the games, but in practices she’s done it a lot,” Elwood coach Craig Brunnemer said. “The confidence swelled up, which is good for her.”
Elwood also committed 20 turnovers, more than Brunnemer would like to see, but a low for the Panthers this season.
“Tonight was a lot better,” Brunnemer said of the turnovers. “We just didn’t rebound as well as we’d like to.”
Sophomore Katie Morris led Elwood with six rebounds, and freshman Olivia Shannon played well, according to Brunnemer, finishing with five points, three rebounds and two steals.
Lapel turns its attention to the first of possibly three meetings with 4-1 rival Frankton on Friday.
“Obviously, the kids want to win it really bad,” Newby said. “But, for me, I want to win it really bad because they’re a phenomenal team. If we can beat a phenomenal team, maybe that puts us in the phenomenal category.”
In the junior varsity contest, Lapel pulled away from Elwood after a close first quarter to defeat the Panthers 40-14. Lapel was led by 16 points from Haseman while the Panthers were paced by Shannon’s six points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.