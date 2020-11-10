ELWOOD — The Elwood community was rocked Monday evening at the sudden passing of the high school’s girls basketball coach, Craig Brunnemer, after his team’s practice.
Brunnemer, a 1992 Elwood graduate and former Anderson University Ravens star, was just starting his third year as the head coach for the Panthers following stints as the girls junior varsity coach at Carmel and as a boys basketball assistant for Phil Buck at Pendleton Heights. He was also a golf pro at several area clubs and coached the sport at Pendleton Heights.
He was 47 years old.
Elwood Athletic Director Marty Wells says Brunnemer’s youth along with no apparent history of health problems makes his death so shocking and difficult to comprehend.
“He was always a bundle of energy at practice,” Wells said. “The Craig you saw on Friday nights with the foot stomping and getting girls’ attention, that’s kind of the way he attacked practices. That’s what makes this all the more difficult. Anytime you lose someone it’s a shock, but there was nothing leading up to this that I’m aware of.”
Brunnemer played four years at AU, including a senior season when he averaged 22.1 points. He still shares the school’s single-game mark for free throw percentage from December 5, 1995, when he was 13-for-13 against Concordia.
Frankton athletic director Brent Brobston was a freshman for the AU basketball team when Brunnemer was a senior and praised him for being a good teammate, someone who took him under his wing and helped him adapt to the college game. Brobston said a friendship formed that lasted through the years, even as both men were busy with their own families and professional lives.
“It was at events when our paths usually crossed, and we were able to talk just about life, how his family was doing and how my family was doing,” Brobston said. “I think we’re seeing in Elwood what I saw playing with him. He’s sparked the program back. There was energy and a lot of positive things going on. That’s how he was.”
The way he was able to generate excitement in the girls basketball program at Elwood was through relationships. The players loved playing for him and considered him more than a coach, more of a friend or father figure, according to 2020 graduate Claudia Leavell, who played in Brunnemer’s first two seasons at Elwood.
“He’s done so much for me that I can’t put into words what he’s done,” she said. “He was such a humble and giving person. It was never about him. He was always putting everyone before him. He always made me feel like I was one of his own. He took care of me all the time. Even after basketball season, we would talk every day. Three days ago, he texted me about going to lunch with him. It was little things like that. It was more than basketball.
“He just treated me as his daughter. He was my best friend. We talked about everything all the time.”
Wells said no decisions have been made about this season going forward or on naming an interim coach. The Panthers are scheduled to play Saturday at Delta, and after meeting with grief counselors Monday, the players have indicated they would like to play.
“The girls got together (Monday night) at the school, the administration was there and the counselors were there, and they gave every indication that they want to play Saturday,” Wells said. “We haven’t made a decision on that yet. That still remains to be seen.”
He added counselors will continue to be made available for the players.
Brunnemer lived in Pendleton and is survived by his wife, Keri, and daughters Madison, Payton and Hailee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.