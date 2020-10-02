ELWOOD — The band kept playing, fireworks were detonated and the fans simply would not leave the stands.
We can forgive the Elwood faithful for celebrating a little longer than usual — this one was a long time coming.
Junior quarterback Will Retherford accounted for his fifth touchdown of the night — and his first through the air — to open the overtime session, and the Panthers’ defense came up with the fourth down stop it needed as Elwood stopped Madison-Grant in a wild Central Indiana Conference showdown, 51-43.
The victory snapped a 26-game losing streak that dated nearly three years to the day, when Elwood (1-5) also beat Madison-Grant 40-20 on Oct. 13, 2017. It marked the first career win for first-year coach Terry Riggs.
And nothing worth waiting this long for ever comes easily, as the Panthers twice had to come from two scores down.
M-G quarterback Jack Thompson put the Argylls up 21-7 with 10:25 left in the second quarter.
But the Panthers answered with a 10-play, 88-yard drive engineered by Retherford. Twice on the drive, he scrambled for first downs, and twice he hit senior Ben DeLong — for gains of 41 and 19 yards — before plunging in from 1 yard out himself.
Following an interception by Mason Robison — who advanced in the state tennis doubles tournament earlier in the week — it was senior Trey Jordan who took care of the next Panthers’ possession, sprinting 74 yards for the touchdown. The extra point was blocked, but Elwood was within 21-20 at intermission.
The Argylls seemed to take control in the third quarter.
Sophomore Tanner Brooks took the opening second-half kickoff back 79 yards for a score, then Retherford was intercepted by Thompson two plays later. The Argylls took advantage, driving 81 yards — all on the ground — with Clayton Powell scoring from 48 yards out, and it was a 35-20 M-G lead.
Another big play from Jordan started the Panthers’ second comeback.
The senior took the ensuing kickoff back 81 yards for a touchdown, and Eli Clarkson’s extra point pulled Elwood to within 35-27.
The Panthers’ defense, despite giving up 43 points, did come up with stops when the team needed them. On the next Argylls’ possession, they stopped M-G near midfield and forced a punt.
Starting at their own 23, Retherford started the Panthers on a 10-play drive. A 26-yard run by Jordan was the catalyst, and Retherford hit Antonio Munoz for 15 yards and Jordan for another 13 yards to get close before the quarterback scored from a yard out, then ran in the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 35-35.
The Panthers’ defense then stopped the Argylls on fourth down in Elwood territory early in the fourth quarter.
The ensuing drive by Elwood was 71 yards, but the biggest 31 came when facing a second-and-32. Retherford found Robison, who made defenders miss and nearly converted for a first down, which Retherford did on the next play. Retherford capped the drive with his fourth 1-yard touchdown run and added his second 2-point conversion in a row for a 43-35 lead with 7:56 left.
But the Argylls had answers of their own. Thompson returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown, Powell added the 2-pointer, and the game was tied again.
Neither team could cash in on fourth-quarter opportunities, which sent the game to overtime.
With the first possession, Retherford found Robison on a slant for a 13-yard TD pass, and DeLong ran in the 2-point conversion for a 51-43 lead.
With a fourth-and-goal at the 2, the Argylls could not score, sealing the win for Elwood.
