ELWOOD — During a time when nothing feels certain anymore, the Elwood Panthers made sure at least one important event would happen this fall.
Sydney Tincher and Allison Johnson, the team’s two seniors, got their special night.
In consultation with her players, coach Lydia Retherford moved up the team’s senior night to this week, rather than wait until the traditional last home match, which is not a given due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
“I think I made the final decision when the Big Ten and all the other college conferences canceled,” Retherford said. “You just never know when your last meet is, and I just decided, ‘Why not do it now?’ We give them a senior night that they like, and it’s not rushed.”
Friday, Tincher and Johnson shot identical scores of 59 as Elwood placed third in a three-way meet at Elwood Golf Links with Mississinewa and Wes-Del.
The Indians won the meet with a 221, followed by Wes-Del at 226 and Elwood at 231. Maggie LaBarr of Mississinewa and Lauren Kimble from the Warriors each fired a 44 to share medalist honors.
There were positives, but Retherford was disappointed with the final score.
“I was hoping for a win tonight. I’m not going to lie,” she said. “Our scores are a lot better than last week or earlier this week.”
Junior Taylor Ash turned in the low score for Elwood with a 55, and sophomore Alyvia Savage added a 58. Sophomore Ellie Laub shot a 70 in her first career match.
For Tincher and Johnson, it was important to be able to have their senior night, which included the traditional family-made poster and gift bags from their teammates.
“I really agree, and I’m glad that we moved it up,” Tincher said. “Lydia mentioned it, and I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ Who knows? We may not even get next weekend (Madison County Tournament).”
“I was glad, just in case things do go south,” Johnson said.
Johnson also plays softball and still remembers the pain of losing her spring season. She is glad to be back competing and will enjoy this for as long as it might last.
“I’ve been trying to go day by day without getting my hopes up,” Johnson said. “It can just be ripped away from you.”
Tincher has been playing three years for Elwood and encouraged Johnson, her lifelong friend, to join the golf team last year.
“She and I have grown up together,” Tincher said. “She was playing volleyball, and I said, ‘No, come.’”
Johnson is glad she made the switch, and Retherford is glad to have them as senior leaders.
“They’ve struggled tonight. It was a tough night for them,” Retherford said. “They’re super great girls and bring a lot of life to the team. They encourage the younger girls and give advice.”
Elwood will host its own invitational Saturday at 1 p.m., which will include area teams from Alexandria, Frankton and Shenandoah.
