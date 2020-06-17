ELWOOD — Wednesday evening, the Elwood Community School Corporation approved the hire of former Decatur Central assistant football coach Terry Riggs to take over as the head coach for the Panthers.
“Terry rose to the top of the impressive candidate pool by describing a ‘community-first football team,’” Elwood Superintendent Joe Brown said in an email. “He has already had communication with several local organizations about getting the football team involved in community outreach. Terry will be meeting soon with the football players, parents and staff as they begin to prepare for the 2020-21 season.”
Riggs will be the fourth football coach in the last five years at Elwood after current athletic director Marty Wells guided the program for 11 years. During Wells’ tenure, the Panthers were 50-66 and posted a .500 or better record five times, including the last winning season for Elwood at 6-5 in 2015. The Panthers have not won a sectional title since 2000 and have not won a sectional game since a 60-24 win over Blackford in 2016.
Elwood is coming off consecutive 0-10 campaigns under Chuck Foga in 2018 and Ron Brown in 2019 and has been outscored 1,068-178 during a current 21-game losing streak.
Riggs, meanwhile, comes from a program that has won 54 games in the last six years, including a trip to the Class 5A state championship game in 2018. He will also serve as an alternative education teacher at Elwood.
