FRANKTON — Confidence sums up Elwood’s victory Tuesday night.
Confidence in a sophomore pitcher.
Confidence in a sophomore catcher.
Confidence in the team finishing.
The Panthers needed an extra inning, but they beat Alexandria 7-6 when Makenzie Cornwell lifted a flyball to the fence in left-center field with the bases loaded. That capped an inning that included two walks (one intentional), a single and a sacrifice ahead of Cornwell’s game-winner.
“She’s been batting around .500, and she was definitely not at .500 today,” Elwood coach JR Reese said. “She was due. And I told the girl that was up behind her — we only had one out — and I told her she wasn’t batting. Makenzie’s going to finish the job.”
The victory in Sectional 40 sends the Panthers into the second semifinal game Wednesday against the winner of the Lapel-Wapahani contest that ended late Tuesday. Wednesday’s first game will be Winchester vs. Frankton.
Cornwell’s heroic hit in the eighth was her second in five plate appearances. She walked in the first and hit two flyballs to the outfield. But her game-winner was completely expected.
“It’s not common for her to strike out, and so once we got to that point, I was expecting to win the game,” Reese said.
And Cornwell was ready to shine in that moment.
“I knew I had to come through, and my team is there for me. And I knew this is what they wanted, especially for the seniors,” Cornwell said.
Elwood (19-8) beat Alexandria for the second time this season, and the Panthers snapped the Tigers’ eight-game winning streak, ending their season at 21-6.
Tuesday night’s first game lived up to the expectations of two of the sectional favorites battling. There were five lead changes in what was a pitchers’ duel that was just occasionally hidden by a big bat.
“I think it really challenged us,” Cornwell said of the close game. “It made us want to be there, and we had to show what we had.”
Elwood struck first, with two runs in the first inning. Despite a strong wind blowing to center field, the Panthers’ early damage came from a walk, sacrifice, fielder’s choice and Olivia Boston’s two-run single. Alexandria tied it in the top of the second with a single, hit by pitch, error and single.
And then the rains came. The game was called because of radar showing a strong storm cell on its way to Frankton. The shower was brief, and the game resumed after the mandatory 30-minute wait.
Alex tacked on another run in the top of the third, but Elwood scored two in the bottom of the inning, on Boston’s second two-run hit of the night. Then Nevaeh Powell became the first to take advantage of the wind, lifting a fly over the center field fence in the fourth to make it 5-3 Elwood.
And in the fifth, Alex bomber Kaitlyn Bair mashed her eighth home run of the season, ripping it to the left of the center field scoreboard and almost to the parking lot.
It stayed that way until the eighth, when the Tigers pushed across a go-ahead run. Alliyah Standridge led off with a single, advanced on Tristen Dunn’s sacrifice, stole third and scored on a throwing error. That put Alex in position to win, but the defense couldn’t hold Elwood.
Pitchers Kendall Parker and Olivia Shannon had many bright spots, and both pitched complete games. Shannon started strong by facing the minimum in the first, striking out two. She also put the Tigers down in order in the fourth inning, and she struck out three batters in the sixth, with a single in between.
After Alex scored a run in the eighth, Shannon gave up a single and hit a batter with two outs, but she got Standridge to ground out to short to prevent further damage.
Alexandria’s Parker was just as good, until the eighth. She threw a couple of mistakes in the first and third and the homer in the fourth. But she put the Panthers down in order in the second, and then put zeroes on the board in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, seemingly getting stronger as the game went along.
“(Alexandria coach Sarah Almack) and I talked before the game, and we knew it was going to be a close game,” Reese said.
Reese had high praise for Shannon, the sophomore who didn’t pitch full games until this year. Reese said after the game the pregame talk centered around Shannon pitching every inning. She came into Tuesday’s game with 85 innings pitched and 110 strikeouts. Against Alex, she added eight innings and 11 strikeouts.
“She missed a couple of spots, and we paid for it, like the one that landed out there by the cars,” Reese said. “I told (the other pitchers) that on the bus when we got here. I said, ‘Stay warm, but I don’t plan on taking her out of the game.’”
