ELWOOD — Elwood displayed the best performance of its inaugural soccer season Monday in a 2-0 loss to Tri-Central on senior night.
Elwood goalkeeper Kelsey Armes sprinted out of the box to secure a loose ball and deny the Trojans’ last scoring opportunity of the first half. The Panthers (0-9) went into halftime without trailing for the first time this season.
“0-0 at half, best opportunity for us to try to go out and score,” Elwood coach David Savage said. “I told them to keep up the pressure and keep up the intensity.”
Two minutes into the second half, Tri-Central’s Linda Jimenez-Vazquez dribbled the full length of the pitch and scored inside the right post to give the Trojans (4-6-1) a 1-0 lead.
Four minutes later in the 46th minute, Tri-Central junior Lillian Stewart broke free inside the box and struck the back of the net to extend the lead to 2-0.
Armes stuffed a Tri-Central penalty kick moments later to stop the bleeding, but the Panthers could not produce their first goal of the campaign. Elwood has been outscored 95-0 through nine games.
“We were out of position for those two goals they got, and we couldn’t finish in that final third,” Savage said. “We did have more chances than we ever had, so I was proud of that.”
Mariska Henderson made a sliding tackle to give the Panthers possession with five minutes remaining. Savage noticed the drastic difference in the will to compete compared to earlier in the season.
“My immediate takeaway is I am super proud of these girls and the effort that they gave,” Savage said. “They did not give up. They keep pushing to the final whistle every game, which leads to us improving every game.”
The first-year program is raw with immense room for improvement, but the Panthers could only boost team morale following the senior night defeat. Savage, a 2001 alum and Elwood lifer, runs a 4-4-2 attack on the pitch so he can place one of his leaders in the front, at midfield and in the back line of defense. He mentioned the senior night highlight was everybody working hard for each other and staying positive
“It’s been a tremendous help for me," Savage said. “When they are on the field, they can talk to each other and communicate.”
Elwood travels to Converse on Wednesday for a Central Indiana Conference matchup against Oak Hill (6-1-2).