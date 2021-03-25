ELWOOD — For most schools, the loss of the 2020 season means their spring teams will be rebuilding and looking to inexperienced varsity talent to restart their programs.
This is very much true for Elwood in 2021, which will be the first year for coaches of baseball, boys golf and both track teams.
The Elwood team with the most experience this spring is the softball squad, still just four years removed from a run to the state finals. Already a strong offensive team, coach J.R. Reese and company hope they have added enough pitching to supplement the firepower at the plate to make more postseason noise.
For all teams, the spring of 2021 will be something of a feeling-out process as the coaches learn their new rosters and the athletes gain valuable experience — many for the first time at the high school level.
BASEBALL
Head Coach: Shane Arnold (1st season); 2019: 8-16; Key Losses: Blaze Twiford, Josh Parish, Trenton Porter, Ethan Mendenhall, Chris Hawes, Dakota Davis, Kelton Boyland, Hunter Scholl, Cameron Smith, Collin Cole, Jordan Garcia; Expected to Return: Dalton Trueblood, Ben DeLong, Colton Jetty, Tyler Mendenhall, Jarren Tunnell, Max Waymire, Kaleb McGuire
Outlook: The Panthers will be short on varsity experience after the 2019 and 2020 graduating classes. Jetty hit .233 with a double in 13 games, and DeLong (.061) plays multiple sports and brings athleticism to the diamond. Tunnell and DeLong are the only returning pitchers who appeared in more than one game in 2019.
BOYS GOLF
Head Coach: Marty Wells (1st season); Key Losses: Seth Mireles, Jake Ball; Expected to Return: Will Retherford
Outlook: As a junior, Retherford returns as the strongest Panther golfer, having carded a 109 at the 2019 Madison County tournament and a team-best 94 at that year’s sectional, held at Purgatory in Noblesville.
GIRLS TENNIS
Head Coach: John Kelly (5th season); Key Losses: Brooklyn Creamer, Claudia Swinford, Delani Sims, Haley Crawford, Hannah Everson, Mallory Helpling, Naomi Vehikite, Annika Wilson, Sydney Bright; Key Returning Players: Taylor Hawes, Olivia Smith, Mackenzi Oyler, Hannah McCleery, Harli Evans; Newcomers to Watch: Kennedy Perrin, Ruth Vehikite, Addison Updegraff, Chloe Bright
Outlook: “We have some athletic girls who are going to be nice players for us in the near future,” Kelly said. “Several freshmen came out this year and are making great strides with each practice. These girls love the sport, and that’s half the battle toward the goal of improvement.”
SOFTBALL
Head Coach: Reese; 2019: 9-14; Key Losses: Emily Booker, Madison Tincher; Key Returning Players: Allison Johnson, Nevaeh Powell, Jaleigh Crawford, Kaylee Guillemette, Morgan Scott, Hailee Waymire; Newcomers to Watch: Makenzie Cornwell, Olivia Shannon, Amy Parish, Yzabell Ramey, Alyvia Boston, Lauren Hughes, Jaylen Lovett; Potential Breakout: “Any of my 13 players listed above (has) the potential to be a breakout player,” Reese said. “I’m not sure I can pick just one, they all bring something unique to the team.”
Outlook: “I feel with the current coaching staff and the depth of players, we should have potential for a long season,” Reese said.
TRACK AND FIELD
Head Coaches: Derek Johnston (boys, 1st year), Hope Church (girls, 1st year); Key Losses: Devin Thomas; Key Returning Athletes: Trevor Israel, Eli Vehikite, Antonio Munoz, Malachai Dunlap, Cameron Tackett; Newcomers to Watch: Zack Hood, Obie Bryan, Jayden Reese, Alex Munoz, Kolton Sherrill, Tim Fettig, Kaleb Frazier; Potential Breakout: Reese, Bryan
Outlook: “I look forward to the season,” Johnston said. “I was a little concerned taking over a program that didn’t have a season last year due to COVID, but we also recognize that all the teams we’ll be competing against are in the same boat as us, so the concerns that I have are probably felt across the area.”
“I want the team to try their hardest,” Church said. “I want to recreate a team mindset where the kids all support one another. If we do this, we will succeed and our team will continue to improve. I want our Elwood runners, throwers and jumpers to be proud to be a part of our team.”
