ARCADIA — In sports, it’s hard to not look at the scoreboard. It’s just not natural for parents, fans and especially athletes to ignore the zero-sum results of winning and losing.
For Elwood wrestling coach Matt Craver, he couldn’t care less what those lightbulbs up on the wall are saying when his Panthers wrestling team steps onto the mat. Effort and attention far outweigh anything else when it comes to how he determines success.
Craver was encouraged by what he saw Wednesday night at Hamilton Heights in the Panthers’ 67-12 loss. Elwood’s extremely young and massively inexperienced wrestlers are starting to show signs of converting all those hours of hard work and sweat into results.
He sees it, and he trusts the Panther community will soon, too.
“They are doing a great job in the room and are buying into the program,” Craver said. “I’m seeing them try to execute what we are working on. It doesn’t always work right away, but it will. It will.”
With nine first-year wrestlers and just one senior on the roster, Elwood (3-22) trots out a green lineup each night in their red, white and royal blue unitards. Add a strain of the flu that sidelined four starters Wednesday, and that added up to five forfeit losses.
A 30-0 hole is difficult for any wrestling team to climb out of. Against Hamilton Heights (18-5), it was an especially tall task.
So Craven and the Panthers focused match to match, minute to minute. And led by junior Chase Lovell at 195 pounds, there was plenty to get them excited.
Lovell fell behind 2-0 on a quick takedown before a reversal, a takedown of his own and back points put him ahead 7-3 after the first period. Another reversal midway through the second period led to a pin at the 31.8-second mark.
“Chase has pushed through some tough opponents here recently, and he’s focused on maintaining what it takes to have success,” Craver said. “He’s learning he can’t adjust his intensity on any night. He’s got to always bring it if he wants to get back to regionals this year.”
Sophomore Kaleb Colwell accounted for the Panthers’ other six points with a forfeit win at 106 pounds, but Elwood’s highlights didn’t end there.
Fellow sophomore Damon Cornwell found himself literally in a back-and-forth night at 170 pounds. In a match featuring six reversals, Cornwell trailed 6-3 and 11-9 at the period breaks but remained active and aggressive.
A reversal 40 seconds into the third period, though, left Cornwell on his back and soon thereafter pinned.
Blake Wilburn, another sophomore, battled to a 2-1 loss at heavyweight, giving up just an escape and a first-period point on an illegal hold. Freshman Jayden Reese at 120 used a strong takedown and back points to build a 5-2 lead at the first-period buzzer. He eventually was pinned with 35 seconds left in the third.
All of these little successes are building blocks for what Craven is constructing within his program. He will take what the Panthers showed him Wednesday and keep working toward the only bright lights that get his attention – the Feb. 1 sectional tournament on Elwood’s home mats.
“All of these nights create strategy and teaching points, which will jell as the season continues on,” Craven said. “At sectionals, you need to wrestle your best, and we are still going out and learning how to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.