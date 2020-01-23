NOBLESVILLE – Elwood’s wrestling team is almost ready to turn that proverbial corner.
The problem remains that neither time nor the Panthers’ schedule will wait any longer.
Elwood head coach Matt Craver saw his team do some good things Thursday night in a 72-10 loss to Noblesville. The Panthers (5-26) got a pin from Chase Lovell and a major decision from D.J. Gmurk in the matches that scored team points.
The other seven Panthers who competed – Elwood gave up four forfeit losses and shared a double forfeit with the Millers – all finished with their shoulders on the mat. Up and down Elwood’s young roster, though, Craver is seeing a conscious effort by his wrestlers to convert daily workouts into game day success.
Victory is still holding out, Craver said, until the Panthers can turn knowledge into reflex and convert themselves from athletes to wrestlers.
“The effort level is there, and they are doing everything that they are supposed to be doing,” Craven said. “It’s a process they all have to go through.”
With the regular season now over, Elwood has eight days to prepare for the sectional tournament, which the Panthers host. For most of Craven’s lineup, it will be their first time competing in a high school postseason.
Ready or not, here it comes.
“We could use about 10 more dual matches in the season, but we’ll move forward and do the best we can,” Craven said.
One Panther wrestler with strong postseason experience is the junior Lovell. A regional qualifier in 2019, Lovell has his sights set on semistate and hopefully the state tournament.
On Thursday, Lovell controlled his opponent at 195 pounds, taking a 4-0 lead after the first period. Choosing to start the second in the up position, Noblesville’s Jacob Etichson stalemated Lovell to carry that same score into the third.
This time with both starting from a neutral position, Lovell quickly took down Etichson, eventually turning him for a fall with 1:08 remaining.
“Chase is taking care of the things he needs to do,” Craven said. “His attitude is great, and he is preparing himself to make a run.”
Gmurk scored five takedowns and a reverse in building a 20-9 major victory over Noblesville’s Cooper Frahm.
As one of the Panthers’ first-year wrestlers, Gmurk has been committed in the workout room and is thinking – or in this case not-so-actively thinking – like a wrestler, Craven said.
“D.J. is brand new to the sport, but he is gritty. He’s constantly moving and grinding,” Craven said. “It’s starting to click for him.”
The Panthers will soon learn their sectional draws and begin preparing for the competition, which will include Noblesville.
Millers head coach Michael Weimer said the Panthers are showing promise under Craven, and Elwood is in the process of building its program the right way.
Weimer knows Craven well. The Elwood head coach wrestled under Weimer at Carmel. Including Noblesville assistant coach Scott Kelley, it was a reunion of sorts for the 2005 Greyhounds squad.
“Matt’s doing all the right things,” Weimer said. “They wrestle hard, and nothing is easy against them. As they get stronger fundamentally, they will just keep getting better.”
