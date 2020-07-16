Softball is a team game, so it is no surprise the THB Sports All-Decade squad is loaded with Pendleton Heights Arabians — including six from the 2011 Final Four team that missed a trip to the championship game by just one run. Individually, it is hard to argue with the career of Elwood’s Mackenzie Bryan — both in the circle and at the plate — as the area’s best of the decade.
Here is a list of 18 of the most accomplished softball players from the area, the THB Sports All-Decade Team for the 2010s:
Kaitlyn Bair, Alexandria (2018-19) — After a great freshman year, Bair exploded as a sophomore and earned the 2019 THB Sports Softball Player of the Year.
In 2019, Bair led the area in batting average (.534), slugging percentage (1.000), on base plus slugging (1.610), total hits (47) and triples (5). In her two years for the Tigers, Bair has struck out just 16 times in 225 plate appearances.
Bailey Benefiel, Pendleton Heights (2011-14) — A three-time sectional and two-time regional champion and THB Sports Pitcher of the Year with Pendleton Heights, Benefiel is the school’s all-time leader with 516 strikeouts.
She was no slouch at the plate either, hitting .370 as a senior, before embarking on a three-stop college career. She led Indiana State in 2016 in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts, was named All-American at Jefferson College and earned Second Team All-Summit League honors in 2018 at Purdue Fort Wayne when she punched out 140 batters in 175.1 innings.
Jordan Benefiel, Pendleton Heights (2017-19) — Were it not for the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season, Benefiel almost certainly would have overtaken her older sister’s PH strikeout record.
The 2019 THB Sports Pitcher of the Year, Benefiel was 18-4 with an ERA of 0.85 and 243 strikeouts in 140.2 innings. In just two years, she fanned a total of 412 batters and finished her high school career with a 31-8 record. She will pitch for Austin Peay next season.
Mackenzie Bryan, Elwood (2014-17) — During Elwood’s magical run to the 2017 Class 2A state finals, Bryan was the driving force for a 25-4 season. The Panthers won sectional championships in three of her four seasons.
In the circle, she was 25-4, had a 1.36 ERA and struck out 280 batters in 190 innings in 2017 and hammered 13 home runs while hitting .484. In her four-year career, Bryan won over 80 games with over 1,000 strikeouts. Bryan is now at Northern Illinois and in 2019 posted a 15-14 record with a 2.98 ERA for the Huskies with 127 strikeouts in 169.1 innings.
Jessica Cates, Highland (2010), Pendleton Heights (2011) — Cates was the star pitcher for the 2011 team, an Indiana All-Star and a finalist for that year’s Miss Softball Award.
As a senior for the Arabians, Cates hurled 141 innings over 26 games with an 11-3 record and a 0.89 ERA. She fanned 231 batters that year while hitting .330 with three home runs and driving in 24 runs.
Courtney Condon, Frankton (2010-12) — Condon was the 2011 THB Sports Softball Player of the Year and was an IBCA Second Team All-State selection in 2012.
The Eagles won sectional titles in 2011 and 2012 with Condon on board. As a catcher, she knew the strike zone well, striking out just twice in 82 at-bats while drawing 17 walks in 2011. As a senior, she hit .500 for Frankton with five home runs.
Sarah Dixon, Pendleton Heights (2011-14) — Dixon earned THB Sports Softball Player of the Year after hitting .495 as a junior and leading the Arabians to a regional championship.
She also led the Arabians with a .408 average and 40 hits as a senior, the only year she and her teammates did not win a sectional championship. Dixon went on to be a four-year starter for Butler and was the 2016 Big East Tournament Most Valuable Player. She led the Bulldogs with a .529 slugging percentage in 2017.
Maddi Evans, Madison-Grant (2015-18) — A true dual threat for the Argylls, Evans earned THB Sports Pitcher of the Year in 2018 after a 10-2 season with a 1.14 ERA.
She fanned 125 batters in 92 innings that year and held opposing hitters to a .151 average. On M-G’s 2016 regional championship team, she was 11-6 with a 1.99 ERA and added a 1.13 ERA in her junior season. Evans hit .349 with three home runs as a freshman at Taylor and made 18 appearances in the circle with a 2.25 ERA.
Lauren Landes, Pendleton Heights (2015-18) — A two-time sectional champion, Landes could play center field or shortstop with equal skill and excellence.
Landes hit .478 as a senior with two home runs after a junior campaign when she hit .481 with five homers. She was Second Team All-State as a junior and played in the North-South All-Star game as a senior. She now plays at Marian, where Landes was a .327 hitter as a freshman.
Katie Lee, Highland (2010) — Lee finished her high school career in fine fashion, earning the 2010 THB Sports Softball Player of the Year award.
That year, Lee hit .545 with 11 doubles, six triples and drove in 35 runs. She led the team with a .750 slugging percentage, stole nine bases without getting caught and struck out just twice all season. She helped lead the Scots to their first — and only — Madison County title. She went on to play at Anderson University.
Sierra Lewis, Pendleton Heights (2010-12) — A catcher for the Arabians, Lewis was the 2012 THB Sports Softball Player of the Year.
During the 2011 semistate season, Lewis hit .367 with two home runs and 23 RBI. In 2012, she was a .515 hitter and clubbed 17 doubles and drove in 47 runs in 32 games. She was a strikeout victim just seven times that season.
Mackenzie McCarty, Alexandria (2015-18) — A two-time THB Sports Softball Player of the Year, McCarty hit .514 her senior year with 13 home runs and was a key player for the 2017 sectional championship team.
For her high school career, McCarty launched 30 home runs and drove in 131 runs while hitting .475. She went on to Ball State, where she hit .198 as a freshman with five home runs, eight doubles and 17 RBI and started 29 games in 2019.
Jessie Noone, Elwood (2011-14) — After leading the Panthers to the semistate, the elder Noone sister added both the Johnny Wilson and THB Sports Softball Player of the Year Awards.
In 2014, Noone hit .524 (she hit .500 or better all four years) with 21 runs scored. She had 10 doubles, two triples and three home runs and stole 23 bases while committing zero errors from her center field position. After leading Elwood to back-to-back CIC championships, she started for Indianapolis as a true freshman and finished her career among the school’s all-time leaders in sacrifice hits, doubles, hits, at-bats and runs scored.
Taylor Noone, Elwood (2013-16) — Noone followed in her older sister’s footsteps as the 2016 Johnny Wilson Award winner and was named First Team All-State for softball.
Noone hit over .400 for her career with the Panthers and helped lead the team to four straight CIC titles and two straight regional championships in 2014 and 2015. Also like her sister, Taylor went on to play softball at Indianapolis.
Krosley Ogden, Highland (2010), Pendleton Heights (2011) — One of the offensive catalysts for the 2011 PH semistate team, Ogden was a three-sport star who won the 2011 Johnny Wilson Award.
Ogden hit .417 in 2011 and led the Arabians with 23 stolen bases. She went on to play at Butler where she started 177 of 187 career games, was a .237 lifetime hitter and committed just eight errors for a .964 fielding percentage.
Aleyah Rastetter, Frankton (2017-19) — Now a three-time Johnny Wilson Award finalist, Rastetter provided plenty of offensive firepower during her three years with Frankton.
For the 2018 sectional champs, Rastetter hit .396 with nine home runs and as a junior, she hit .494 with another nine home runs. She was a .422 hitter for her career with 24 home runs and collected 113 hits — all in just three seasons. Rastetter will continue her softball career at Taylor.
Kirsten Rich, Lapel (2012-15) — As a junior in 2014, Rich had her worst season as a Bulldog when she hit .470.
In 2015, she earned THB Sports Softball Player of the Year honors when she hit .598 and had an on-base percentage of .660. She clubbed five home runs but did not strike out a single time in 102 plate appearances while posting a .946 fielding percentage while handling the shortstop position.
Brooke Wendling, Pendleton Heights (2010-13) — When Bailey Benefiel went down with an injury, Wendling picked up the slack just fine and earned the 2012 THB Sports Softball Pitcher of the Year award.
Not considered an overpowering pitcher, she still finished the year at 10-3 with a 1.58 ERA, locating her pitches and letting the defense do the work. She also posted a 1.53 ERA in 2011 as a relief pitcher for the semistate team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.