KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chelsea Jones battled illness and missed practice all week. But the Elwood senior still made the decision to travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, on Thursday and competed in the Ozone Gymnastics Invitational on Saturday.
It turned out to be a very good call.
Competing the Level 9 Senior B division, Jones won the all-around gold medal.
Jones regularly competes for Wright’s Gymnastics out of Noblesville and is a two-time Level 9 USAG Region 5 Dream Team member for the Eastern National Championship.
Saturday marked her 2022 season debut, and she was leaning toward not competing because of her lack of time in the gym. In the end, the decision was made to compete and get some more time on the mats, if nothing else.
Jones placed second on the balance beam and in the floor exercise, was third on the uneven bars and finished fourth on the vault. Her combined scores were enough to put her on top of her competitors in the USA Gynastics-sanctioned event, featuring gymnasts from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee.
Jones didn’t post her highest scores during the meet. Instead, she adjusted her routines to allow for cleaner performances and more consistent scoring. The strategy paid off with a championship performance on a day she was at something less than her best.
Jones will next compete at the Circle of Stars Invitational on Friday at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis at 6 p.m.
Her cousin, Madison Hopper, also will compete in the Level 8 session on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.
Jones is a varsity cheerleader at Elwood and also competes for the Panthers’ girls swimming team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.