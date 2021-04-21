CINCINNATI -- Elwood's Chelsea Jones competed in the USA Gymnastics Region 5 Level 9 Championships on Sunday, finishing in fifth place in the all-around and earning a spot on the 10-person Level 9 Senior 8 "Dream Team."
That team will compete at the USAG Eastern National Championships in College Park, Georgia, on May 9.
This is the second "Dream Team" spot in a row Jones has earned. In 2019 she was also named to her age division's Level 9 "Dream Team." The pandemic wiped out most of the 2019-20 gymnastics season including the state, regional and Eastern National Championships.
Jones, a high school junior, competed against the top Level 9 gymnasts in her age division from Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois to earn her "Dream Team" berth at Cincinnati's Duke Energy Convention Center.
Jones, who trains at Wright's Gymnastics in Noblesville, earned her way onto the "Dream Team" by placing in a second-place tie on the uneven bars (9.050), fifth on the balance beam (8.825), tied for eighth on the floor exercise (9.250), and 12th on the vault (9.000).
Her combined all-around score of 36.125 secured the fifth spot on the "Dream Team" that will compete against all other USAG Regions in the country that are in the Eastern National Championships.
