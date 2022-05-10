INDIANAPOLIS -- College athletes have taken advantage of the transfer portal made available to them in recent years to finish out the last year or more of their college careers.
Elwood senior Chelsea Jones used a modified version of that same transfer philosophy to extend her gymnastics club career in Indianapolis on Sunday and came away as the Level 9-All Ages National Gymnastics Association Midwest Regional vault, balance beam and all-around champion.
Jones felt she had some unfinished business to attend to before the end of her schoolgirl gymnastics career. So in a matter of one week, her mother/coach contacted a Columbus coach from Victory Gymnastics, who had coached Jones in private lessons over the years and requested to have Jones join their club for the week to train for and compete in the NGA Midwest Regionals in Indianapolis. Jones was welcomed by Victory Gymnastics and was granted entry to the Midwest Regional competition by the NGA.
The NGA is a separate gymnastics organization that was formed a few years ago by gymnastics clubs from all over the country as an alternative to USA Gymnastics.
With her USAG season finished, Jones transferred to Columbus' Victory Gymnastics and competed in the NGA Midwest Regional Championships at the Indiana Convention Center after an intense week of travel and training with Victory Gymnastics.
After an up-and-down season during her senior year with her former USAG club, Jones wanted to end her season and career on a positive note. The Elwood native earned a spot on her last two successive USAG Region 5 Level 9 divisions' nine member Dream Teams that competed at the USAG Eastern Nationals.
Jones wanted another shot at a national title and was determined to not let her final season end the way it had.
Jones also finished the NGA Midwest Regional Championships with silver medals on the floor exercise and uneven bars to go along with her three Gold medals to give her five medals for the meet.
Jones worked with Victory coaches last week, and her toiling paid off with her third trip in a row to a national championship meet, this time with Victory Gymnastics and the NGA.
The NGA National Championships will take place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from June 7-12.