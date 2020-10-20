ELWOOD — Madison County will be well represented Saturday at Huntington University in the New Haven cross country semistate races. Both Pendleton Heights teams advanced as well as individuals from Elwood, Frankton and Liberty Christian, giving the area 19 total runners competing for a trip to Terre Haute and the state finals the following week.
Sophomore Jayden Reese will represent Elwood on Saturday in his second semistate of the 2020 calendar year after also qualifying for wrestling in February.
And he may be the most unlikely of the 19 to have made it to this point.
Earlier this month, just prior to the Central Indiana Conference championship race in Marion, Reese began feeling pain in his foot, which turned out to be a case of tendinitis.
“It happened two days before CIC,” Reese said. ‘It was kind of a game-time decision.”
Despite the pain, Reese went out that Saturday and finished in sixth place in a time of 17 minutes, 19.70 seconds to earn all-conference honors.
“During the race it felt fine, but after the race it really started to hit me,” Reese said. “Sectional was the next week. I was all right at sectional with just a little bit of pain, and at regional, I felt fine.”
Although he was wearing a walking boot right up to race time at the Pendleton Heights sectional, Reese still managed to run the race in 18:18 for a 19th-place finish, then ran 30 seconds faster the following week at the Delta regional for a 29th-place finish, good enough to advance for one more week.
The injury has altered Reese’s training both before races and after. He was noticeably limping following the Delta race, which was also the first time he had been able to do his postrace cool-down run since the injury.
Reese said there was never a thought of shutting down his season to rest the foot in preparation for this winter, when he will both wrestle and play basketball. His coach Brian Williams, in his first season with the Panthers and 32nd overall coaching runners, said knowing the type of competitor Reese is dictated resting would not be an option.
“That’s the really cool thing about him,” Williams said. “Even though he might tell you that cross country isn’t his favorite thing, he’s had some success here. He is starting to feel a lot better, but it wouldn’t matter if you were playing checkers or this or that, or if he was hurt or wasn’t hurt, he is going to give it 100%.”
Williams passed along some advice to his team he received during his running career from a sports psychologist about how to get through a tough race or to overcome adversity that will inevitably arise during competition.
“I talked to all the kids at the start of the year about having a plan when something gets hard,” Williams said. “I was working with a sports psychologist back when I was a competitive runner, and he said ‘You know, when you’re going to struggle and when a race is going to get hard, what are you going to do when you get there?’ He said you need to have a plan.”
It was advice Williams said the entire team bought in to and Reese in particular has employed as things have gotten more difficult near the end of the season. Williams said his own plan was to take another step to get through the adversity, then another and another.
“After a few seconds, it went away, and the hard part was no longer hard, and I got through it,” Williams said.
“Just one more step gets you closer to the end,” Reese said.
Williams said to advance beyond semistate would require a time in the 16:30 range, which would be a major step up for Reese. But he adds the experience of the high pressure atmosphere at this stage of the cross country tournament as well as an opportunity to improve on his 17:45 on the same course earlier this year are important goals for the sophomore.
Reese has his own goals.
“I’m feeling good, just want to have fun,” he said.
“And to compete,” he added.
