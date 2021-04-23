ELWOOD — Elwood junior Will Retherford will be one of nine student-athletes returning for a second year to the Indiana High School Athletic Association's Student Advisory Committee and will be joined by nine incoming juniors for the 2021-22 school year, the IHSAA announced Friday.
Each year, the IHSAA receives nominations from school principals on behalf of student-athletes from member schools. From that group of nominations, 20 are selected for interviews by members of the IHSAA Executive Committee and returning members of the SAC. From those interviews, nine incoming juniors are invited to join the group of nine returning seniors.
Last fall for the Panthers football team, Retherford accounted for 18 total touchdowns — 10 passing and eight rushing — while completing 43% of his passes for 871 yards. In a memorable 51-43 win over Madison-Grant, Retherford threw for one touchdown and rushed for four more as the Panthers snapped a 26-game losing streak.
He also averaged 7.6 points and 3 rebounds for the Elwood boys basketball squad over the winter.
The SAC, which began in 2001-02, represents the entire IHSAA membership of 410 schools, and its structure reflects that of the IHSAA Board of Directors in terms of classification and districts.
As a part of the committee, Retherford will continue to have a hand in assisting with and shaping IHSAA events in the coming year.
The SAC meets four times annually – twice each semester – and is responsible for hosting meetings with student peers at the Fall Area Principals Meetings, assisting with the awards ceremonies at IHSAA state championship events throughout the school year, planning and administering the annual IHSAA Student Leadership Conference and to engage in and support the activities of Special Olympics Indiana including the Unified Track & Field and Unified Flag Football state tournaments.
Other SAC functions include the development of an IHSAA Captain’s Handbook which is posted to IHSAA.org as well as assisting in the creation of multiple public service announcements addressing good sporting behavior which will be utilized during 2021-22 state championships events.
