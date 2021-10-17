TERRE HAUTE -- Rose-Hulman took down the Anderson University football team with a 62-7 victory Saturday.
The Fightin' Engineers (4-2, 3-0 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) compiled 422 yards of total offense while the Ravens (0-6, 0-3) finished with 139 yards.
Tyson Harley completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Dean Foundos in the second quarter. Caleb Oliver made the extra point.
Jose Olivo led the Ravens with 11 tackles. Sam Feola tallied eight tackles, and Pendleton Heights' Caden McClain contributed six tackles. Cayden Sotelo and Austin Weiland each produced five tackles. Brandon Goodman recorded 1.5 tackles for losses and 10 total tackles.
Anderson hosts Franklin (3-3, 1-2) in HCAC action next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
