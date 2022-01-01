GLENDALE, Ariz. — After 30 minutes of play Saturday, it seemed the BCS/New Year’s Six bowl curse that’s hovered over the Notre Dame football program for nearly 30 years was finally going to be lifted.
Then a collapse not many could’ve seen coming ended the hopes of what would’ve been the Fighting Irish's first major bowl win since 1993.
After taking a 28-7 lead with 1:16 until halftime behind magnificent play from graduate senior quarterback Jack Coan, Notre Dame began to unravel in every aspect. No. 9 Oklahoma State made adjustments in the locker room at the break and outscored the Irish 23-7 in the second half to defeat No. 5 Notre Dame, 37-35, in the 51st annual Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
The win was Oklahoma State’s largest comeback victory in program history as it handed Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman his first loss in his debut as the leader of the Irish program.
“Obviously, we didn’t finish with the outcome that we wanted,” Freeman said. “It was disappointing. I thought the kids prepared tremendously, and I thought the coaching staff did a great job, but at the end of the day, we didn’t execute when it mattered most. … Right now, I think more than anything that this is a group that’s disappointed but also motivated. They’re motivated to right what happened (Saturday) and to start the progression toward the future.”
The Irish looked like the far more prepared team early on against a Cowboys group that lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Ohio State in early December.
Without Knowles, the Cowboys played well in the run game (only 42 rushing yards allowed on 21 carries) but looked lost in communication in the pass game for most of the first half.
That allowed for Coan to light it up from the air in spite of a reliable run game in the first half. In his last game as a Notre Dame football player, Coan went 24-of-33 for 342 passing yards and four touchdowns during the first two quarters of play alone.
He found wideout Lorenzo Styles on a 29-yard strike down the middle of the field early in the first quarter, hit running back Chris Tyree on a quick pass to the flat that went 53 yards to paydirt midway through the same quarter and found one of his favorite targets — tight end Michael Mayer — twice for touchdowns during the second quarter.
The four touchdowns in the first half set a Notre Dame bowl record for touchdown passes in one half. He ended the game with 509 yards passing and five touchdowns.
“Jack played really, really well,” Freeman said. “He played really well. Obviously, there was a couple plays (later in the game) we wish we could take back, but we can’t. I’m proud as heck of Jack, and now I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds at the position.”
“Coach (Tommy) Rees had a great game plan, as far as passing the ball,” Coan added. “He called a lot of great plays. But, yeah, I guess there was a lot of yards, but all I really care about is winning and losing, and I wish I could’ve done a little bit more to help the team.”
Down 21 points, Oklahoma State’s lethargic offense created a spark behind a quick 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Spencer Sanders to wide receiver Tay Martin 37 seconds before halftime.
That score cut Notre Dame’s lead to 28-14, allowing the Cowboys to generate the slightest bit of momentum at the break.
On the first possession of the second half, Oklahoma State multiplied that momentum tenfold by manufacturing a 12-play, 87-yard touchdown drive capped off by Martin’s second touchdown reception. This time, Sanders found the senior wide receiver on a well-orchestrated comeback route that made it 28-21 early in the third quarter.
The third period dematerialized more and more for the Irish as it wound down. The Cowboys shut down both the run and the pass on defense, and the up-tempo play on the offensive side continuously wore down Notre Dame’s defense.
Oklahoma State put together an 89-yard touchdown drive — which ended with Martin’s third touchdown catch at the 2:47 mark of the third — to tie the game, then made a 38-yard field goal by kicker Tanner Brown to take a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter. Oklahoma State outgained Notre Dame 200-52 and outscored the Irish 17-0 in the third period.
“They made some really good second-half adjustments both offensively and defensively,” Freeman said. “They were able to stop what we were doing offensively and kind of exploiting some things for us defensively. They did a good job, and you have to give credit when credit is due.”
“It kind of limited us in our play calling,” Notre Dame linebacker Drew White added. “But I don’t think many times we were outschemed. I think it really just came down to executing, making tackles and covering guys.”
During the fourth quarter, a mostly clean contest in terms of turnovers became sloppy quickly. The first turnover cost Notre Dame a potential scoring opportunity after running back Logan Diggs was stripped by Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel in Cowboys territory early in the fourth quarter.
It appeared that turnover would cost the Irish dearly after the Cowboys quickly marched down the field, coming within striking distance of making it a two-possession game. Instead, Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser stripped Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley at the goal line, leading to a fumble recovery in the end zone by safety Ramon Henderson with 12:41 left.
No matter the spark, though, Notre Dame’s offense could never put it all together for one solid scoring drive to retake the lead.
After the Cowboys upped their lead to six on a 41-yard field goal by Brown with 9:07 left, the Irish were deep inside Oklahoma State territory with less than seven minutes to play. On a second-and-16 from the Cowboys' 30-yard line, Coan forced a throw over the middle that was intercepted by Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.
“I just thought that I was going to be able to backdoor the guy,” Coan said. “Obviously, he read my eyes well and kind of came back on it. He made a great play. It’s tough. I probably should’ve looked outside and threw it to somebody else, but that’s football.”
The Notre Dame defense fought hard to keep the Irish in the game after forcing a red-zone turnover — a strip sack by defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey of Sanders with 3:07 left — but the Irish turned it over on downs during the next possession. That short field allowed Oklahoma State to finally make it a two-possession game, 37-28, behind a 25-yard field goal with 2:16 left.
Notre Dame cut the lead to two on a 25-yard touchdown from Coan to Austin with just over a minute left, but the onside kick attempt was unsuccessful.
The loss leaves Notre Dame with an 0-8 record all-time in BCS/NY6 bowl games dating back to 1998.
“I understand where we’re going in the future, and I understand we have a lot of games ahead of us,” Freeman said. “We’re going to use this game as motivation. We’re going to use this game and say, ‘remember that first one? Look where we’ve come from there.’ Sometimes you have to look at it as a blessing. … We have to work a little bit harder, and we have to make sure that we evaluate everything we do a little bit more, so the next time we step out on that field, we’re more prepared to have success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.