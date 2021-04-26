FRANKTON — A stiff wind blowing straight out to left field had the American flag at attention throughout the evening Monday in Frankton, which did not bode well for the Pendleton Heights and Frankton pitchers who had to deal with potent opposing lineups.
But Arabians senior starter Brinkley Epperson was not worried about the ball leaving the yard. She barely let anyone hit it out of the infield.
Supported by solid defense and a record-breaking offense, Epperson no-hit the Eagles over five innings as Pendleton Heights defeated Frankton 12-0 in a Madison County title game rematch that was shortened by the mercy rule.
Epperson struck out four batters in the game — two each in the first and third innings — and yielded just two baserunners on walks. Only one ball was hit out of the infield, a routine flyout to center by Makena Alexander leading off the second inning. The remaining 10 outs were handled in routine fashion by Epperson’s infield as she kept the ball off the barrel of the Frankton bats.
Utilizing her screwball and curveball, Epperson threw a lot of first-pitch strikes and took advantage of an aggressive Frankton (7-3) offense.
“I tried getting ahead (in the count) first. It’s easiest that way,” Epperson said. “They were swinging pretty often.”
Only Frankton freshman Jilly Hilderbrand reached base, drawing a one-out four-pitch walk in the second inning and a leadoff walk in the fifth.
Nobody had a better view of Epperson’s work than her catcher, Kieli Ryan, who said keeping the ball inside on the hands of the Eagles was the key to her success.
“She threw a lot of screwballs inside, and that worked really well for her,” Ryan said.
Epperson was able to relax in part because the Pendleton Heights (10-5) offense gave her a two-run lead before she ever toed the rubber.
Kylie Davis walked to lead off the first and, after she was forced on a Hailee Brunnemer ground ball, Ryan hit a ball that short hopped the fence in left for a double. One out later, Caroline DeRolf hit a rocket off the fence in right field for a two-run double.
The bats continued making noise in the second. With one out, Ryann Norris singled and courtesy runner Lillian Coffel came around to third when Davis’ fly to left was dropped. A Brunnemer ground ball scored Coffel, and Ryan doubled again to chase Davis home for a 4-0 lead.
A week ago, Ryan was carrying a .372 batting average, which is good for most players but below her own standards. Including Monday’s 2-for-3 performance — she reached on an error in her third at-bat — she is now 9-for-14 over the last five games with five doubles, two home runs, and nine RBI.
Monday’s Frankton starter Adyson Coppess entered the game with an overall ERA of 1.48, which had been an even more paltry 0.67 over her last three starts. Seeing quality pitching recently — including Coppess — has actually helped the Butler-bound junior catcher get better swings.
“A lot of mindset, but we’ve also had to play some higher level pitchers from Avon, Franklin Central – and I feel like that’s more in my wheelhouse,” Ryan said. “I just got in my groove. I’m seeing the ball better, and I’ve been working on my timing, making sure I’m not popping up and stuff like that.”
The Arabians kicked the door down in the third when they scored seven runs on just three hits.
But one of those hits broke a program record.
DeRolf led off with a single and, one out later, Brynn Libler lifted a long fly to left the wind carried over the fence for a two-run home run.
It was Libler’s third of the season and the 34th for the team, breaking its two-year old program record of 33, which was done over 27 games.
“It’s clicking right now,” PH coach Rob Davis said. “We’re not done yet. There’s no doubt in my mind. We struggled a little bit last weekend, facing that kind of pitching. But that’s why we do that, to get better.”
After Khloee Gregory was hit by a pitch, Coffel lined out to Alexander at short for the second out. When Alexander tried to double the runner off, the throw sailed wide, allowing Coffel to advance to third. Davis singled her home before Brunnemer was hit by a pitch. A run scored when Ryan’s grounder was erred before Bo Shelton walked to load the bases. DeRolf’s fly to left was dropped, which allowed all three runners to score.
Davis capped the scoring with a fifth inning lead-off home run, her fourth of the season.
“It’s so much fun to see everyone be a part of the game,” Ryan, who has six home runs, said. “Knowing everyone can hit a home run, we expect it on every single pitch. We get excited because everyone can throughout our lineup.”
Frankton will play at Blackford on Tuesday while the Arabians will visit Noblesville on Thursday.
