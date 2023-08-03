COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — It’s impossible to calculate Carl Erskine’s positive impact on the lives of people, many of whom he will never know.
From Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, where he befriended Jackie Robinson as baseball’s color barrier came tumbling down, to his work with Special Olympics, to his formative role in the founding of the Hopewell Center for people with disabilities in Anderson, Erskine’s contributions have created an enduring legacy.
For those contributions, Erskine was honored with the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award in July by the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
There is a saying around sports that fans should never meet their heroes; the experience is typically a letdown.
Erskine defies that axiom.
Former Indianapolis Colts General Manager and NFL Hall of Famer Bill Polian grew up in New York, where his father was a Brooklyn Dodgers fan and, despite being a Yankees fan himself, Polian idolized Erskine.
The Colts GM did not get a chance to meet his childhood hero until he came to Anderson for a charity golf tournament while working for the Colts. The experience defied Polian’s expectations.
“He more than exceeded them,” Polian said. “When I got to meet him, it was such a thrill. Then, as we came to know one another, and I was able to help out with some causes he was involved in in the Anderson area, I find out what a terrific person he is.”
Those causes have been varied and extensive
Through little league baseball, Special Olympics, The Hopewell Center, The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Baseball Assistance Team and a career in banking, Erskine has made a difference to innumerable people in Anderson and across the country.
In some ways, his many humanitarian pursuits overshadow a brilliant Major League Baseball career.
With the Dodgers — first in Brooklyn and later in Los Angeles — Erskine won more than 100 games (including 20 in one season), threw two no-hitters, was selected to the National League All-Star team, played a major role in Brooklyn’s first world championship in 1955, set a World Series strikeout record and even hit a home run.
Those accomplishments made him a sports star to many. The aforementioned off-the-field contributions made Carl Erskine a hero to many more.
“He is not a man who sought the limelight, but his example would fill up a book,” Polian said.
Last weekend, the local boy who was nicknamed “Oisk” by his Dodger teammates and aptly dubbed “The Gentleman from Indiana” during his playing days, was honored for his accomplishments in baseball and service in all aspects of life with the O’Neil Award.
Now, what is well known locally has been recognized nationally.
“I’m thrilled that he won it. He’s very, very deserving,” Polian said. “People, particularly in Indiana, need to realize what a treasure he is for the state.”
Adam Lind, the former Highland High School baseball star and winner of Indiana’s 2003 Mr. Baseball honor, called Erskine’s lifetime achievement award “long overdue.”
“It’s well deserved, not a secret to anyone from Anderson or maybe in the state of Indiana,” Lind said. “It’s a well-deserved award.”
Erskine, 96, and wife Betty were unable to attend the weekend’s festivities in Cooperstown, but he was well represented by family and friends, including his son Gary and daughter Susan.
“It’s such an honor for all of us, but (especially) for my dad and my mom. She’s always right beside him, not behind him,” Susan Erskine Short said. “We’re just super proud.”
The O’Neil Award is a prestigious honor, conferred by the hall of fame only every three years. In adding Erskine to an exclusive group that includes O’Neil and Jackie Robinson’s widow Rachel, the hall of fame has continued adding grace and dignity — in addition to baseball talent — to its hallowed halls.
“He inspires more than just the Special Olympics,” Lind said. “He’s an inspiring figure, a very kind, warmhearted person that inspires people to do their best.”