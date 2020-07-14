ANDERSON — The opportunity to teach the game of volleyball and build a foundation from the ground up was just what Beth Etchison needed to be coaxed out of a nearly three-year hiatus from coaching.
Etchison finished out the 2019 season as an interim coach, pressed into service in midseason for an Anderson team that was in the throes of a winless season. While the team collected its only two wins after Etchison took the reins, it was a moment of success with one player — Tiara Ingram — that made the coach's year.
“There are other ways to measure success than to count victories,” Etchison said. “Seeing the look on one of my junior’s face — Tiara Ingram — I taught her the jump serve in one practice, and she nailed Richmond for seven aces the next game. Those are the little victories that we’re going to build on.”
Etchison can remove the interim tag from her title as she was officially approved Tuesday by Anderson Community Schools as the new full-time coach for Anderson volleyball.
“Coming in during the middle of the year was really difficult because rules were already set. The team was already set,” she said. “Now, coming in, I let the girls know that this is brand new. Everything from last year is out the window, and we started fresh.”
Originally from Middletown, Ohio, Etchison played collegiately at the University of St. Francis before transferring to Anderson University for one year under coach Ed Allen. After coaching volleyball in Ohio and soccer in Georgia, she returned to Anderson and coached with Allen.
When her oldest son, former Daleville star and Grace College freshman pitcher Evan, was born, she hung up her whistle until 2014, when she took over Daleville’s volleyball program.
The Broncos were 80-45, including a sectional title in 2015 and a semistate berth in 2016, during her four years. After the 2017 season — her third straight with at least 20 wins — Etchison encountered health issues that necessitated a premature end to her tenure. During her time away from coaching, although she has continued holding volleyball clinics, she has gotten healthy and has a renewed energy to take on this role once again.
“I am in it for the long haul,” she said. “That means not just coaching the ninth through the 12th grade but going a little lower. I’m teaching at Highland now, so I plan on doing some recruiting in the hallways.”
Anderson has not had a winning volleyball season in over a decade and is assigned to the same sectional with New Castle, Mount Vernon, Pendleton Heights and Yorktown, making it the toughest sectional in the state.
For Etchison, this job is not necessarily about the pursuit of championships but about teaching the game she loves and changing the mindset for Anderson volleyball.
“We talked about how most of the Delaware County girls started playing when they were 3 years old and some of my girls didn’t touch a volleyball until seventh grade, and maybe some when they were freshmen,” she said. “We’re coming at it with a different perspective. We’re going to embrace the underdog role. We’ve talked about how we can compete with teams that have seven, eight, 10 years more experience than we do.
“Right now, the goal is to get better every day.”
