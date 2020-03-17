FAIRMOUNT -- After Taylor swept a doubleheader against No. 11-ranked and Grant County rival Indiana Wesleyan, former Madison-Grant star Maddi Evans was named the Crossroads League Softball Pitcher of the Week.
Due to the cancellation of the remainder of the spring schedule, this will be the final weekly honor of the season.
Taylor finishes its season at 11-3.
Evans shined in her first home start of the season, pitching a complete-game, two-hit shutout in the first game of the doubleheader. The sophomore only allowed one walk while striking out nine in her third victory.
She hit her first home run of the season in the Trojans' Game 2 victory.
Evans finished the season with a .256 batting average with 5 RBI and two doubles. She was 3-3 overall in the circle with a 3.21 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 28.1 innings pitched.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.