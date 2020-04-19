It’s a good year for quarterbacks.
Or so “they” say. “They” as in the college and NFL Draft experts.
There are probably three game-changing, franchise quarterbacks: LSU’s Joe Burrow, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert.
And then there are those wild-card guys: Utah State’s Jordan Love, Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Washington’s Jacob Eason.
Then there is the wild, wild card: Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts.
That is seven potential top 15-to-20 sort of future NFL field generals, all probably drafted within the first two rounds.
Yes, the position appears rich, analyst and ex-New York Giants star quarterback Phil Simms said, but don’t forget a key factor in the futures of all seven of the aforementioned quarterbacks.
Luck.
As in where they are drafted. As in the coaching they will receive. As in the patience fans, media and team owners will have.
“We know Joe Burrow is going to drafted first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s the right move,” said Simms. “Like Burrow, Tua and Herbert will probably go to franchises that are struggling. ... What that means is this won’t be a quick fix. It might take time.”
Simms brought up Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Mahomes, said Simms, was “stolen” at 10th overall pick, sat for a year and then took over a team that was 10-6 the year before. Jackson’s Ravens were 9-7 the year before he was drafted.
“Look at those teams they joined, the coaching staffs,” said Simms. “Andy Reid (Kansas City) and John Harbaugh (Baltimore) are two of best coaches in our league. Do you think that matters for a young quarterback? I do.”
Patience is easier said than done, though, for the franchises that were 2-14 like the Bengals were, or 5-11 like the Dolphins and Chargers were -- all teams in dire need of that franchise quarterback.
“I do believe this is a strong year for quarterbacks in the draft,” said Simms. “We have to give these young guys time to figure things out, learn how to lead and figure out the playbooks. But, of course, nobody is patient anymore when you see guys like Mahomes and Jackson jump out of the gate fast.”
As for the other quarterbacks, beyond the Big Three, Simms said those quarterbacks have better chances to be chosen later in the first round or even second round, by better franchises with better coaching.
In fact, he points to the play of a quarterback the last half of last year to prove his point.
“Do you think Ryan Tannehill matured and got better once he was traded to Tennessee?” said Simms. “He threw the ball really well in Miami. He was an accurate, mobile guy, who got injured a bit. Maybe it was the Dolphins that were the problem and not him. I know he turned heads on the practice field immediately in Tennessee.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.