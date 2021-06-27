MOUNT SUMMIT – Successful basketball programs talk about key components that are necessary.
Frankton girls basketball coach Stephan Hamaker sees those things in the group of girls who will play for the Eagles next winter, and they are using this summer to develop and refine them.
Like leadership. The Eagles, leaning on seniors Lauryn Bates, Cagney Utterback, Bailee Webb and Shae Simon, have that, and those players are molding a team of younger players and one transfer.
And a team-first mentality. In last week’s Viking Shootout at Blue River Valley, for example, crisp passes were the norm, and the focus was not on who was putting the ball in the basket.
“I love the fact that they’re just so unselfish,” Hamaker said. “I’ve coached teams in the past where they would dribble from here to there even if somebody’s ahead of them, from halfcourt all the way to the rim. But this team is just unselfish. They don’t care about anything that’s on the back of the jersey, even though we don’t have names back there. They care about -- it’s us and we, and they play as one unit, and that’s everything that we preach on a daily basis.”
The Eagles were sectional champions last winter before falling in the regional semifinal. Bates is confident in the team’s possibilities next season, but it’s not even July. The season doesn’t start for more than four months. After a win over Randolph Southern to wrap up six games in two days at Blue River, Bates reflected.
“It’s always a goal to win sectional and then go as deep as we can,” she said. “We went 4-2. We came up short in the two losses, but I thought we played well, and it was good competition. It was two good learning games.”
In the win over Randolph Southern, there were glimpses of how newcomer Amaya Collins can make a good team better. A starting point guard at Anderson last year as a freshman, Collins is joining a Frankton team that already has two standout ballhandlers.
Hamaker said last year Utterback manned the point for about 90% of the plays, and Bates handled the other 10%. Two years ago, Bates carried the load.
No matter who is bringing the ball up, passing is a strength. Against Randolph Southern, a couple of possessions beautifully illustrated that.
Early in game, Utterback grabbed a defensive rebound, dribbled up the floor, split two defenders and hit Simon for an easy layup. One pass, one basket.
A few minutes later, with Utterback and Collins both on the floor, Utterback was at the top of the key. She passed to the right, there was nothing there and the ball rotated back up top. She then passed to the left to Collins, who immediately found Bates inside for a layup. Four passes, one basket.
It would be easy to think Bates, as a senior leader, could benefit the most from an extra passer on the floor in Collins. She deflects that and is ready for the entire team to be more successful because of it.
“Honestly, all of us (could benefit),” Bates said. “I mean, Cagney could have a good passing game. I could have a good passing game. Bailey could have a good passing game. It really just depends who is there at the right time.”
Utterback and Bates said the addition of Collins has been a smooth adjustment.
“We just have to welcome her in,” Utterback said. “I think she’s getting into the mix of things, and these games in the summer help that so much.”
“I think she’s doing a really good job of adjusting to our structure,” added Bates. “And she’s doing a great job of running the ball and adjusting to a new position. She’s playing the 3, 2 some, and the way she plays defense really helps.”
Hamaker doesn’t take lightly what Bates and her classmates mean to the coming season.
“Best leadership I’ve probably ever had as a coach,” he said. “It’s taken them time. They had to learn, they had to adjust, they had to figure out, but they have bought in to what I say on a daily basis, and they’ll tell their teammates, ‘Hey, we don’t do this.’ And it’s always we, we, we, we. It’s not what coach wants. It’s we.”
The Eagles are hoping the long, hot summer days of practicing, scrimmaging and conditioning will pay off next winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.