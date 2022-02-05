LAPEL – There isn’t much the game can throw at the Frankton girls basketball team the Eagles haven’t seen before.
So an 8-0 run by Monroe Central at the end of the third quarter in Saturday’s Class 2A sectional semifinals barely registered as a blip.
Frankton (19-5) scored the first seven points of the final period and pulled away for a 59-44 victory to reach its third straight sectional championship game.
“They had a player lose a family member this week, and they were definitely united for that,” Eagles coach Stephan Hamaker said of the Golden Bears. “And they had a great game plan coming into the game, but our girls kind of stuck with it. And coming off a phenomenal shooting performance, I think, on Tuesday, having a couple days off, we had to unfortunately work off just a little bit of rust.
“But I thought that we did.”
Frankton scored an emotional 60-41 victory against Central Indiana Conference rival Alexandria in the first round, then was sidelined with the rest of the field while the effects of a winter storm postponed Friday’s original semifinal schedule.
The Eagles looked cold in the first half, shooting just 8-of-24 from the floor. But they still managed to take a 26-23 lead into the locker room on the strength of 11 points from senior Bailee Webb.
She finished with 13 points and was one of four Frankton players in double figures. Senior Lauryn Bates led the way with 14 points, sophomore Emma Sperry added 11 points and sophomore Amaya Collins finished with 10.
They each took turns with the hot hand. After Webb’s first-half heroics, Collins scored the first five points of the third quarter to give the Eagles some breathing room.
“As a team, we didn’t shoot the best and we didn’t really get that rhythm until the second quarter,” Webb said. “So I just knew that my team needed me to hit those (early) shots. So I went up with confidence, and I shot when I needed to.”
Webb was 5-of-7 overall and 3-of-5 from 3-point range to help stabilize the offense while Frankton’s defense held down the fort.
Things seemed to be going in the right direction after Collins’ hot start to the second half.
The lead peaked at 37-28 on senior Cagney Utterback’s first basket with 3:46 to play in the quarter before Monroe Central (12-11) began its rally.
Utterback finished with seven points and spearheaded the defense with five steals.
The Golden Bears’ comeback started with a traditional three-point play from 6-foot-2 freshman Kimber Abshear at the 1:57 mark. Freshman Addy Puckett made one of two free throws 18 seconds later, and senior Macy Shin made it 37-34 with 1:10 remaining.
Freshman Sydney Patterson capped the run with a putback with just 20 seconds left in the quarter.
The freshman trio starts for Monroe Central and combined for 24 points, led by Patterson with 13.
It was a much different performance than Frankton saw during a 77-32 road victory against the Golden Bears on Nov. 6. But nothing the youngsters did surprised the Eagles.
“We’ve used young players in that same way sometimes,” Hamaker said. “Sometimes they don’t know how big the moment is. But, at the end of the day, I still think that you win with veterans and that you gotta have them in place. It’s hard to play gritty like that for four quarters when you’re young.
“We knew that those young players were going to be much improved, though. I mean, they played a whole varsity season and were varsity ready by sectional time. Which was, I’m sure, Coach (Brock) Morrison’s plan from the get-go.”
Frankton’s varsity experience made the difference down the stretch. Eight Eagles remain from the roster that reached the Class 2A state finals two years ago, and the vast majority of the current team was part of last year’s sectional championship run.
But it was a mixture of youth and veteran leadership that helped close this one out.
Bates got a steal and a layup to open the fourth quarter, and Webb scored to make it 41-36 with 5:50 remaining. Then Sperry hit the first of two huge 3-pointers to restore the lead to eight points 48 seconds later.
Patterson answered with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit back to 44-39 before junior Bella Dean pushed the cushion back to seven points.
Patterson delivered another 3-pointer with 3:33 remaining, and it looked like Monroe Central might stay in the fight to the end.
But Sperry hit a dagger of a 3-point shot on the next possession, deflating the Golden Bears’ rally and sparking another 7-0 Frankton run that put the game away.
“I feel like Emma’s just like not even a sophomore,” Bates said. “I feel like she’s such a veteran player already. She plays with so much poise, and (it’s) very impressive to just even be her teammate.”
The seniors took over from there.
When Utterback stole an inbounds pass and scored to cap the run, the Eagles led by double digits for the first time, 53-42, with 2:35 to play.
Shinn hit a pair of free throws with 1:46 remaining, but Bates answered with a traditional three-point play to restore the double-digit lead for good.
Frankton will face another rematch in Tuesday’s championship game. The Eagles defeated rival Lapel on this same court, 58-41, on Nov. 19.
“I love playing in championship games,” Bates said before learning her opponent. “I love the atmosphere. I love when our Frankton faithful come out and support us. It’s like nothing ever. It’s awesome.”
