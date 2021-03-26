FRANKTON — While Frankton is no different than any other school in the disappointment of a spring lost to COVID, the spring 2021 teams seem to return as much varsity experience as any other school. This, along with the fact the Eagles have maintained continuity among their coaching ranks, could make for a bright spring in Frankton.
Baseball and softball will look to return to prominence behind solid pitching and several newcomers who are expected to be significant contributors. The Eagles' tennis squad returns every player from 2019 and could be a darkhorse to watch and, despite several athletes now running collegiately, the track and field teams should be competitive once again.
BASEBALL
Head Coach: Brad Douglas (8th season); 2019: 12-13; Key Losses: Ethan Bates, Brady Waymire, Gavin Ward, Caleb Delong; Key Returning Players: Trevor McCorkle, Ethan Friend, Evan Webb, Sam Dalton, Ryan Spillman; Newcomers to Watch: Sam Hartley, Bradyn Douglas, Tyler Bates, Chance Bentley, Gage Rastetter, Nate Moore, J.P. Olesen; Potential Breakout: Douglas
Outlook: “2021’s main goal is to play the whole season and enjoy the opportunities that come with that,” Coach Douglas said in an email. “Our club this year will be very athletic yet fairly inexperienced at every position except catcher with Trevor McCorkle being a 3-year starter for us. On the mound, we’ll be led by the two Sams, Dalton and Hartley, and after that we will have a ‘Johnny Wholestaff’ mentality.”
BOYS GOLF
Head Coach: Jeff Bates; 2019: third-place Madison County; Key Losses: Cameron Hoffman, William Lemon, Mason Robison, Josh Likens; Expected to Return: Kelby LaPierre
No further information provided.
GIRLS TENNIS
Head Coach: Alexys Rastetter; 2019: Elwood invite champions, sectional runners-up; Key Losses: Addison Brobston (injury); Key Returning Players: Abby Williams, Chainey Lowe, Abby Hartley, Delaney Detling, Daija Kitchen, Malaija Kitchen, Cassi O’Neil, Kenzie Fisher, Lauryn Bates; Newcomers to Watch: Eliana Delph, Jerrica Hensley, Danessa Botello; Potential Breakout: Bates
Outlook: “I am particularly excited about this year because the girls have a great attitude, and I think they will do very well,” Rastetter said.
SOFTBALL
Head Coach: Jeremy Parker; 2019: 17-8; Key Losses: Aleyah Rastetter, Audrey Cleek, Kyra Gunnell; Key Returning Players: Adyson Coppess, McKenzie McCorkhill, Abby Duncan; Newcomers to Watch: Mackenzie Swango, Makena Alexander
Outlook: “I think it will take a couple weeks of games to figure things out, but (I) feel like by tourney time the younger kids will be ready to compete,” Parker said. “Kids are working hard and are excited about playing.”
TRACK AND FIELD
Head Coach: Andre Lo; 2019: School record 4x800 relay (Dimitri Margaritidis, Addison Lawrence, Bradley Lawrence, Zack Davenport); Key Losses: Margaritidis, Addison Lawrence, Tristan Lawson, Kyran Planalp, James Huff, Kayla Quimby, Audrey Maupin, Karissa Hall, Meadow Kerrigan, Loudnie Marcum; Key Returning Athletes: Luke Harrison, Zack Davenport, Bradley Lawrence, Ayden Brobston, Jacob Davenport, Ephrem Nunley, Katelyn Browning; Newcomers to Watch: Jack Melvin, Hunter Smith, Kaleb Cage, Hunter Branham, Brice Everitt, Blake Mills, Skylar Drake, Evelyn Croy, Bella Dean, Eva Bott, Sydney Duncan, Emma Sheward; Potential Breakout: Bradley Lawrence, Bella Dean
Outlook: “Our boys are as deep and as talented as any group I have coached,” Lo said. “However, we are also one of the most inexperienced teams that I have coached, so I am not sure how that will translate into wins and losses. However, we do expect to be more competitive than we have been in the past five years, and we do expect to challenge multiple school records.
“We have a very talented group of girls. Due to lack of depth, we will not be as strong an overall team as we would like. However, we have several events where we will score well and are looking to set several school records during the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.