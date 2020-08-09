FRANKTON -- For Frankton’s fall sports teams, 2019 was full of hills and valleys. Both the football and boys tennis teams struggled with young teams, but the cross country teams advanced in the postseason and both the volleyball and girls golf teams won Central Indiana Conference championships, with Kate Sperry earning THB Sports Volleyball Athlete of the Year honors.
But those young teams are back, more experienced and looking to improve, while the more successful programs will look to replace key losses to graduation and continue their winning ways in 2020. Here is a glance at the road ahead for Frankton’s teams this fall:
BOYS TENNIS
Head Coach: Mark Hartley; Key losses: None; Expected to return: Jacob Davenport, Ayden Brobston, Eli Manies, Garrett Saylor, Mason Robison, Ethan Walls, Braxton Walls
Outlook: While wins were often hard to come by in 2019, that year of experience for a team with three sophomores at the singles positions should be beneficial for 2020.
CROSS COUNTRY
Head Coach: Andre Lo (sixth year); 2019 results: Girls 99-44, advanced to regional, boys 111-53, advanced to semistate; Key losses: Kayla Quimby, Meadow Kerrigan, Karissa Hall, Kyran Planalp, and James Huff; Newcomers to watch: Katelyn Browning, Maddie Benton, Jewell Cline, Hunter Smith, and Colson Falnik; Key returning athletes: Zach Davenport, Bradley Lawrence, Caitlin Cole, Abby Hartley, Kiley Huff, Emma Sheward, Kaleb Cage.
Outlook: “We have a lot of talent, so the goal is still qualifying for semistate,” Lo said. “But, the girls have made that a lot more difficult than it needed to be. A positive is that all seven girls have the potential to run really well. We have great depth.
“The goal for the boys is to qualify for semistate and to finish in the top 15 at semistate. We are trying to raise our expectations.”
FOOTBALL
Head Coach: Bobby Ryan; 2019 results: 1-9; Key losses: Gavin Ward, Braydon Slayton, Caleb DeLong, Zane O’Neill, Jaxon McCorkle; Expected to return: Korbin Finley, Luke Sheward, Gage Rastetter, Luke Harrison, Bradyn Douglas, Hayden Scott.
Outlook: It was a tough 2019 for the Eagles, but Finley was a bright spot and is the area’s leading returning rusher after gaining over 1,000 yards on the ground last year. Frankton will look to replace Ward at the quarterback position, but Sheward gives the new signal caller an athletic target on the outside. Frankton returns several underclassmen on the defensive side of the ball and will look to improve this season.
GIRLS GOLF
Head Coach: Jeff Bates (third year); 2019 results: CIC champions; Key losses: Ellie Anderson, Adriana Horn (player decision); Key returning athletes: Sydney Dillmon, Sophia Chaplin, Lauren Benton, Bella Dean; Newcomers to watch: Sadie Thomas, Hannah Cain.
Outlook: The graduation of All-Area player Anderson will hurt, but with three of the team’s top-five from a year ago returning, the Eagles have a balanced lineup that hopes to compete for a second straight conference title in just their third year of varsity competition. Dean (sophomore) is a solid striker of the ball, and Thomas (senior) was the low Eagle in her first career nine-hole tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
Head Coach: Beth Sperry (third year); 2019 results: 27-3 (program’s first CIC championship), Kate Sperry 2019 THB Sports Volleyball Athlete of the Year; Key losses: Sperry, Aleyah Rastetter, Gabby Carmack, Audrey Cleek, Taylor Baldwin; Newcomers to watch: Adayna Key, Sydney Duncan, Makena Alexander, Callie Thomas, Hollie Klettheimer; Key returning athletes: Chloee Thomas, Chainey Lowe; Potential breakout: “Chloee should have a phenomenal season,” Coach Sperry said. “She is hitting the ball really hard in practice. Our poor underclassmen are a little shell shocked.”
Outlook: “I’m a positive person, which translates to I am preparing for a full season,” Sperry said. “I am trying to stay focused on my players and making them better women and better volleyball players. Many think we are going to have a rebuilding season, but we have a lot of great athletes and, given the opportunity, they will surprise a lot of people.”
