ANDERSON – Tough decisions lie ahead for Anderson boys basketball coach Donnie Bowling this season.
They’re the kind of decisions coaches dream about.
The Indians return all five starters and almost all of their scoring from an 11-11 season a year ago.
They also have back in the program a player who started as a freshman and then sat out last season.
Oh, and they have a 6-foot-8 move-in from Chicago.
Bowling said practices have been competitive, a sign players are working hard to earn playing time in a crowded group.
“It’s a pretty good group,” Bowling said. “For us, I don’t think scoring is going to be an issue. The biggest thing is if we buy into playing defense. That’s a question mark right now.”
Height is a surplus for the Indians, too, with their top eight players all 6-2 or taller.
Anderson’s experience comes from three seniors and four juniors.
The seniors are 6-5 Kedric Anderson, 6-2 Tyrelle Wills and 6-8 Sean Paige, who played in Chicago as a sophomore, sat out last season and is drawing interest from Division II colleges.
Bowling said Paige is probably the best big man for the Indians.
“He’s really strong, and he’s really good in the post,” he said.
Wills and Anderson are good shooters, and Wills averaged a team-best 15 points last year.
Juniors back from last year are 6-2 Ahmere Carson, 6-3 Ja’Quan Ingram and 6-8 Jaylen Murphy. The fourth junior is 6-6 Latrell White, who started as a freshman and didn’t play as a sophomore.
Ingram averaged 10.5 points and Carson 9.5 last season.
“Ingram is probably the best athlete on the team,” Bowling said. “He was all-conference last year and only played half the season.”
Murphy, a starter all year last year, has two additional benefits for him this year. One, he’ll be playing alongside another 6-8 player in Paige. Two, he’s lost 40 pounds, down to 240.
Also in the mix is Lewis Jackson, a sophomore who played JV last season.
Having plenty of varsity experience is a nice change for Bowling, who dealt with much turnover in his first year leading the Indians.
“I think the process this year is the kids really know the system,” Bowling said. “I had a whole summer with them, and a lot more things are clicking. They are buying into the program.”
Anderson’s 11-11 season last year included a four-game losing streak in December and into January. But the Indians got stronger as the year went, finishing 10-7 after that losing streak, winning the Madison County tournament, having a four-game winning streak and narrowly losing in the sectional championship game to Mount Vernon.
