INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have made no secret of their confidence on defense this season.
From the start of training camp, the defenders have been talking about making the step into the NFL’s elite. They truly believe they have the pieces in place to be the top-ranked unit in the league, a perch they reached near mid-season in 2020 before finishing eighth.
That was Indianapolis’ highest ranking since it finished with the NFL’s third-best defense in 2007, and it’s led to the lofty goals this season. But the Colts will face an elite challenge right out of the gate.
Russell Wilson completed a career-high 68.8% of his passes in 2020, threw a career-high 40 touchdown passes and was just 7 yards shy of matching his career high with 4,212 passing yards. In the offseason, the Seattle Seahawks added offensive coordinator Shane Waldron – formerly the passing game coordinator for the division rival Los Angeles Rams – in an effort to open up the attack even more.
Indianapolis defensive tackle DeForest Buckner played against Wilson and the Seahawks twice a year for four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, so he has an intimate understanding of the task that lies ahead in Sunday’s season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“Russell, he is obviously one of the best quarterbacks in this league,” Buckner said. “He does a really good job with extending plays. He’s one of the best at it. When he’s running and escaping the pocket, he’s looking to pass down the field and obviously when he doesn’t see anything he can tuck it and run. We have to do a really good job as a whole defense, upfront keeping him in the pocket, keeping the pressure on him and also on the backend when he scrambles, being able to plaster in coverage.”
The buzzword around the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center this week has been discipline.
It’s not enough just to get consistent pressure on Wilson. If the defenders get too deep in their rush, they’ll open up lanes for the quarterback to run.
Wilson also is uniquely dangerous when he goes into scramble mode. He’s willing to tuck the ball and move the chains when necessary, but his eyes are always scanning down the field – looking for a big play. Wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have learned never to give up on a snap. If they keep moving down field and working to get open, there’s a chance Wilson will find them.
It's similar to the challenge Indianapolis has faced in recent seasons against the Houston Texans under Deshaun Watson and even the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs offense piloted by Patrick Mahomes.
Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has faced both of those quarterbacks, and he saw Wilson in his first NFL game – the exhibition opener in 2018.
“I actually kind of saw it in person, seen what type of guy he is,” Leonard said. “With a quarterback like that, we gotta make sure that we keep him in the pocket. He makes a lot of plays. About like Patrick Mahomes or DeShaun Watson, he can escape the pocket and throw the ball down the field. So we’ve gotta make sure that we have a coordinated rush when we go against him.”
Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is not prone to hyperbole.
His answer to many questions about the challenges the Colts face in a given week is often the same – assignment, alignment, key and technique. Those are the core values in Eberflus’ defense – along with relentless effort on every snap – and he recites them with near religious fervor.
The mantra is a constant reminder to players. They need to know what role they’ll play against a give look (assignment), where they should position themselves before the snap (alignment), which position or offensive formation they need to read (key) and which fundamentals they’ll need to make the play (technique).
Those pillars remain equally important against Wilson, but even the stoic Eberflus admits the often magical quarterback requires defenders to go above and beyond the call of duty.
“He’s dangerous because of his ability to throw the ball down the field once he does scramble,” Eberflus said. “He’s a little bit unique that way. Where some guys look for the intermediate pass, this guy looks all the way down the field, and it’s a really big weapon for them, and we’re going to have to be on it defensively. But, yeah, he’s unique.”
