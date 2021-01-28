Remember the fall, when it was warm and sports was, for the most part, outdoors?
So do we.
We are a month or so behind on revealing the fall sports athletes of the year and All-THB teams for a variety of reasons.
But they are coming soon.
Beginning with boys tennis, we will start that big reveal in the Feb. 10 print edition of the Herald Bulletin and will wrap up two weeks later with our football offensive player of the year on Feb. 24.
Why not present these nine outstanding athletes in nine days? Well, we don’t have a Sunday or Tuesday print edition anymore, and we think there will still be some girls basketball postseason games to cover.
There is one other element of our local sports coverage on which we are running a tad behind.
One of my favorite projects is our seasonal Elite 11 and Prime 9 features which spotlight an athlete from each school. It is a great chance to spotlight area seniors — some of whom aren’t normally highlighted — and selfishly for me, it is an opportunity for me to meet some of these kids for the first time.
This year, for the first time, I decided to add a wrestling Prime 9 and a winter sports spotlight to our usual boys and girls basketball Elite 11. I have tried in the past to highlight as many athletes from every sport in the fall and the spring but felt that swimming, wrestling and gymnastics were being overlooked.
This year, these features could not be put together prior to the season and for that, I am very sorry.
The first problem is my own. I was late getting the initial invitations out, which put us behind the eight ball right off the bat. Also, there were times I neglected getting in touch with several athletes in a prompt manner.
The second problem was 2020’s fault, and that would be COVID-19.
Due to numerous quarantines — including my own in late December — many athletes were forced to reschedule their interviews to the point where scheduling those last wrestlers and basketball players for their photos did not happen until just the last few weeks.
My quarantine was also partially responsible for the delay in our fall sports awards.
With the preseason aspect of the features having long since expired, we decided to make them something of a postseason preview instead.
So you can expect to see the Wrestling Prime 9 on Saturday, the Girls Basketball Elite 11 on Monday and Winter Sports Senior Showcase next Thursday. The Boys Basketball Elite 11 will appear later this month.
To our readers who look to us for the most comprehensive local sports coverage possible and to the athletes and parents who have been patiently waiting for these features, I apologize for the delay.
I hope to avoid similar mistakes for the winter and spring awards as well as the spring Elite 11 features.
And to the wrestlers, swimmers, gymnasts and basketball players preparing for the postseason, I wish you all the best of luck.
