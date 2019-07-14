SHELBYVILLE — Everything went right for Mr. Money on Saturday night, and the horse took home the biggest prize in Indiana thoroughbred racing as a result.
Mr. Money was Mr. Perfect in winning the 25th running of the Grade III Indiana Derby at Indiana Grand and took home the lion’s share of the $500,000 purse in the process. His winning time was 1:41.8, just barely slower than the track record for 1 1/16 mile at the track, which is 1:41.19 set in 2011 by Jardim.
Mr. Money was ridden by Gabriel Saez, who won his first Indiana Derby. He had the far outside post No. 11 but had plenty of speed to get to the rail and settled into third by the quarter-mile pole.
“He put me in a good position, so I was just talking to him all the way around, ‘Come on, son, relax. Let’s go. We’re going to get this done,’” said Saez. “I was trying to get him to relax, and when I asked him to get the job done, he exploded.”
As the field entered the far turn, Mr. Money was only a head behind the leader, Long Range Toddy, ridden by Jon Court. As they hit the stretch, Mr. Money had swallowed up Long Range Toddy and was in front of the field.
It turns out his only real competition came from Eskenforit, a riderless horse. Jockey Julien Leparoux was unseated when the horse stumbled badly at the start. It was the third jockey to lose his saddle position on the day at Indiana Grand. But Eskenforit kept running with the field.
“I was like, where is the next horse on the outside?” said Saez. “What are we going to do here? The horse is moving early. And when I looked around, I saw it was the loose horse. I gave my horse a little break again, and when I asked him to pick it up and get the job done down the lane, he responded really well to it.
“I’m just really glad he won the way he did today. I’m really happy with the horse, the combination of (trainer) Bret (Calhoun) and the guys doing a fabulous job with this horse. It seems like the hard work is paying off.”
Mr. Money paid $3.80, $2.80 and $2.40 for $2 tickets. Gray Magician was second, and Math Wizard was third.
“We got a good break, saved ground around the first turn, we were getting a really good trip,” said Calhoun. “Obviously, there were anxious moments all the way around with the loose horse who stayed in the middle of them. Usually they’ll go to the outside and pull up and get away from it. But that horse stayed in the middle of it the whole way.
“It looked like we had a lot of horse. In the middle of the turn, I thought we were just waiting for him to pull the trigger. I know Gabe was waiting and watching that loose horse and didn’t know what direction he was going to go. There were some anxious moments.”
There was nearly as much excitement in the Indiana Oaks, which was contested immediately before the Derby.
Sophie Doyle, riding Street Band, became the first female jockey to ever win the Oaks.
“I’m just delighted,” said Doyle. “It’s amazing how many years they’ve been racing here, and finally it’s the first time it’s been done. So I’ve made a little title of my own, being the first woman jockey here at Indiana to win the Oaks. It was fantastic, especially since I was riding here for so many years prior. To be able to come back to a local track and so many local fans here watching tonight. It was a nice homecoming.”
The win paid $8.20, $5.60, $3.60. Sundaysatthebeach was second, and Chocolate Kisses was third. The purse for the race was $200,000.
