ANDERSON -- Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino highlighted the Tuesday card with a quartet of Indiana Sires Stakes divisions for the freshmen trotters, and it was a night ruled by favorites as the post time favorite delivered in all four divisions. The 2-year-olds completed the fifth round of their six-round series and secured valuable points for the $250,000 Super Finals slated for Oct. 16.
Illini Earl and Trace Tetrick made quick work of the first $39,500 division for 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings to score as the 2-5 favorite. Stopping the timer in 1:55.1, Illlini Earl finished nearly five lengths in front of his competition, established a new lifetime best and recorded his second consecutive victory.
The Walter Haynes Jr. trainee made every call a winning one as he dictated fractions of :28.2, :58, and 1:26.3 before trotting strong to the wire. Owned in partnership by Jeff Fought Racing and Brian Carsey, the son of Jailhouse Jesse and Maevey Gravy has now won two of five lifetime starts. Illini Earl sports a lifetime bankroll of $31,550.
Trace Tetrick was back in the winner’s circle just a few races later after steering Swift Swanda to a front-stepping 1:55.2 victory in the first $38,500 division for 2-year-old trotting fillies. Sent off as the heavy post time favorite, Swift Swanda made her game winning move down the backside and never looked back. Utilizing a :28.2 final quarter, Swift Swanda was able to hold off a late surge from Country Girl Charm and LeWayne Miller to get the win by four lengths.
Owned in partnership by Anthony Lombardi and The Kales Company, the daughter of Swan For All and Cheetah Hall equaled her established best and recorded her fifth win from seven lifetime outs with the victory. Swift Swanda has now earned $76,617 in purses and is trained by Erv Miller.
Breckenridge and Dan Shetler continued their winning ways to score in 1:56.1 in the second division of the stakes action for 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings. Utilizing his customary front-stepping tactics, Breckenridge dictated fractions of :28.2, :58.1, and 1:27.3 before holding off a late surge from Swingforthefences and Peter Wrenn to get the win by a head. The 1:56.1 clocking was a new lifetime best for the freshman colt and his third consecutive victory in stakes action.
The homebred son of Class Included and Dazzling Miss is owned in partnership by Shetler and Dojea Stables and has now bankrolled $87,132 in career earnings. Breckenridge has now won four of seven lifetime starts in his young career.
In the final division for 2-year-old trotting fillies, the 1-5 favorite Shirley Goodness quarter-moved to command then stepped home in :28.2 to equal her lifetime mark of 1:55.4. The daughter of Swan For All and Stirling Debutant was guided by Peter Wrenn to a 4 1/4 length victory for trainer Melanie Wrenn.
Shirley Goodness recorded her fourth win of the season from six lifetime starts. Owned in partnership by Bill Beechy, Bradley Maxwell and Kenneth Frieder, Shirley Goodness now sports a lifetime bankroll of $54,620.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Hoosier Park on Wednesday. The evening’s 14-race card will also feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 pool in the last race of the program.
