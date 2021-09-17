ANDERSON — Following the upsets in the freshman pacing fillies, it was the 3-year-old trotting colts' turn to take center stage at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Thursday. Serving as Races 12 and 13, the 3-year-old trotting colts proved to be much more formful as the favorites prevailed in their penultimate leg of Indiana Sire Stakes action.
In the $48,500 first division, Swingforthefences backed up his 3-5 bettor’s choice billing for the husband and wife team of Peter and Melanie Wrenn. Leaving from Post 2 with Peter Wrenn aboard, Swingforthefences landed in the pocket in the early stages as second-choice Illini Earl and Brandon Bates cut out the mile to the tune of a 27:2 opening quarter. Things remained unchanged on the front end as Bates hit the brakes in a 29:4 second quarter, leading the field to the half-mile station in 57:1 with Swingforthefences tight in the pocket for Wrenn. On the far turn, Wrenn continued to bide his time in second as King Felix and Trace Tetrick made their bid on a first over journey from last to be third and applying pressure on the leaders while Illini Earl led the field to three quarters in 1:26:3. As the trotters made their way for home, Wrenn and Swingforthefences waited for the passing lane to launch their bid, battling past Illini Earl and opening up late in the stretch to a length-and-a-half victory in 1:54:4. Illini Earl held second, with Bodelicious launching a vicious 26:4 rally from the backfield for Mike Oosting to close for third.
It was the fifth win in 11 season outings for the gelded son of Indiana’s leading trotting stallion, Swan For All. The consistent son out of the Muscles Yankee mare, Sunday Yankee has now hit the board in 10 of those 11 starts during the 2021 season. The Melanie Wrenn trained colt vaulted his seasonal earnings to $161,750 on the season for owners David Mc Duffee and L&L Devisser LLC and has banked just shy of $300,000 for his career.
The $49,000 second division immediately followed in Race 13, with Ron Burke trainee and divisional points leader Brookview Bolt installed as the 3-5 favorite going for his third consecutive victory. Leaving from Post 3, Sam Widger landed in the middle of the pack in the field of eight, as the 82-1 longshot Northern Rocks and Alvin Miller stormed to the front end from outside Post 8 to an opening quarter of 27:4. On the backstretch, the upset-minded Northern Rocks continued to lead the way to the halfway point in 56:4 before Dan Shetler pulled the pocket with second choice Breckenridge, clearing to the lead entering the far turn. Shetler kept the pedal down on the far turn, separating themselves from the field by 2 1/2 lengths at three quarters in 1:25:3 as Brookview Bolt began to rally to third on the outside with five lengths to make up in the lane. In the stretch, Brookview Bolt continued to steadily eat into the lead built up by Breckenridge, using a 28:0 final quarter to get up just in the shadow of the wire by a nose over Breckenridge in 1:54:3. Predator And Prey and Jared Finn closed to be a close third, just one length off of the top duo.
Owned by the Burke Racing Stables, Weaver Bruscemi and J&T Silva – Purnel & Libby, Brookview Bolt has now won seven of 11 on the season, including his last three starts. The gelded son of Swan For All out of the Jailhouse Jesse mare Witty’s Winner has earned $153,432 on the season heading into the final leg of Sire Stakes for 3-year-old trotting colts set to take place Oct. 7.
Live racing continues at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Friday with a 14-race card highlighted by two division each of Indiana Sire Stakes for both the 2- and 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings. Fulfullnmydestiny is featured in Race 7, the $69,000 first division for the freshman pacing colts fresh off of becoming the first sub 1:50 2-year-old in Hoosier Park’s history with his 1:49:2 score Sept. 10. The 14-race card will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
