INDIANAPOLIS -- Staying at home for the second match of a four-game homestand Saturday, Indy Eleven played against FC Tulsa in the first of two meetings between the teams this season. A fifth-minute goal by Moses Dyer proved to be the difference as Tulsa earned three points on the road with the 1-0 victory.
In the fifth minute, a deflected pass found its way to Dyer, who delivered a shot that dribbled past Yannik Oettl and into the back of the net.
Indy Eleven put together a flurry of chances, including a ricocheted shot attempt in the 26th minute from Sebastian Guenzatti that bounced off the right post, and in the 45th minute a Younes Boudadi ball sent in for Jack Blake, who fired a shot that was blocked by a defender before a second chance was sent over the net.
Despite dominating the possession battle (66%-34%) and outshooting Tulsa 11-4, Indy trailed 1-0 heading into halftime.
In the 54th minute, Blake fired a shot from outside the box that was saved by Michael Nelson and found another chance in the 74th minute when his shot from outside the box sailed just wide of the net.
Indy had chances from Guenzatti, Douglas Martinez and Solomon Asante but could not find the equalizer to close the match.
For the match, Indy commanded the possession battle (67%-33%) and registered a season-high 20 shots to outshoot Tulsa 20-6, but were unable to get over the hump. Tulsa improved to 4-7-7 in the USL Championship standings, while Indy fell to 5-7-5.
Next up, the Boys in Blue stay at home to host Charleston Battery for a 7 p.m. kickoff Wednesday at IUPUI Carroll Stadium.